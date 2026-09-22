Alm. Brand A/S Weekly Report On Share Buybacks

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Transactions during 15 September 2026 – 21 September 2026

On 7 May 2026, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 593 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2026. The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations. The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program 15 September – 21 September 2026:

Number of shares bought Average

purchase price Amount (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement

15 September 2026

16 September 2026

17 September 2026

18 September 2026

21 September 2026 12,127,667

59,000

255,000

204,000

250,000

259,000 16.37

17.12

17.19

17.24

17.16

17.43 198,486,915

1,010,086

4,384,215

3,517,858

4,290,900

4,513,826 Total, 15 September – 21 September 2026 1,027,000 17.25 17,716,885 Accumulated under the program 13,154,667 16.44 216,203,800

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 45,891,339 own shares, corresponding to 3.27% of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

VP, Head of Investor Relations & ESG

Mads Thinggaard

Mobile no, +45 2025 5469

Attachments



Alm Brand_Share buyback 15 September - 21 September 2026 AS 52 2026 - Transactions under share buyback program