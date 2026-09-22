Alm. Brand A/S Weekly Report On Share Buybacks
|Number of shares bought
| Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
| Accumulated, last announcement
15 September 2026
16 September 2026
17 September 2026
18 September 2026
21 September 2026
| 12,127,667
59,000
255,000
204,000
250,000
259,000
| 16.37
17.12
17.19
17.24
17.16
17.43
| 198,486,915
1,010,086
4,384,215
3,517,858
4,290,900
4,513,826
|Total, 15 September – 21 September 2026
|1,027,000
|17.25
|17,716,885
|Accumulated under the program
|13,154,667
|16.44
|216,203,800
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 45,891,339 own shares, corresponding to 3.27% of the total number of outstanding shares.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investors and equity analysts:
VP, Head of Investor Relations & ESG
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no, +45 2025 5469
Attachments
-
Alm Brand_Share buyback 15 September - 21 September 2026
AS 52 2026 - Transactions under share buyback program
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment