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Alm. Brand A/S Weekly Report On Share Buybacks


2026-09-22 08:18:40
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Transactions during 15 September 2026 – 21 September 2026
On 7 May 2026, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 593 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2026.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program 15 September – 21 September 2026:

Number of shares bought Average
purchase price		 Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement
15 September 2026
16 September 2026
17 September 2026
18 September 2026
21 September 2026		 12,127,667
59,000
255,000
204,000
250,000
259,000		 16.37
17.12
17.19
17.24
17.16
17.43		 198,486,915
1,010,086
4,384,215
3,517,858
4,290,900
4,513,826
Total, 15 September – 21 September 2026 1,027,000 17.25 17,716,885
Accumulated under the program 13,154,667 16.44 216,203,800

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 45,891,339 own shares, corresponding to 3.27% of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

VP, Head of Investor Relations & ESG
Mads Thinggaard

Mobile no, +45 2025 5469

Attachments

  • Alm Brand_Share buyback 15 September - 21 September 2026
  • AS 52 2026 - Transactions under share buyback program

MENAFN22092026004107003653ID1111697124



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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