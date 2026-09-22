Optimizerx Brings Net New Authenticated HCP Reach To The Trade Desk Through Openpath

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expands programmatic access to 800,000 verified prescribers directly in the EHR workflow, making OptimizeRx's point of care inventory directly available to advertisers using The Trade Desk

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimizeRx Corp. (Nasdaq: OPRX), a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions helping life sciences companies reach and engage healthcare professionals (HCPs) and patients at critical decision points, today announced an integration with OpenPath, The Trade Desk's supply path optimization solution, making OptimizeRx's authenticated point of care inventory available directly to advertisers using The Trade Desk's leading, data-driven demand side platform (DSP).

Through OpenPath, advertisers using The Trade Desk will gain direct access to OptimizeRx's proprietary network of more than 400 electronic health record (EHR) and e-prescribe systems, reaching 800,000 verified HCPs. The integration expands the differentiated healthcare inventory available to life sciences advertisers on The Trade Desk, enabling them to incorporate OptimizeRx's point of care inventory into their broader programmatic media strategies.

Bringing Point of Care into Mainstream Programmatic Buying Through OpenPath

Historically, EHR advertising inventory has been primarily purchased through direct, managed-service relationships or specialized healthcare platforms, which has made it challenging to incorporate into many brands' omnichannel marketing strategies. By integrating with OpenPath, OptimizeRx can make its point of care inventory directly available to advertisers using The Trade Desk, providing another way for life sciences marketers to incorporate HCP media into their broader programmatic strategies.

OpenPath provides advertisers with a direct connection to premium publisher inventory, helping improve transparency and efficiency across the advertising supply chain. OptimizeRx's integration extends that direct access to its EHR point of care network alongside the broader range of digital media advertisers can buy through The Trade Desk. As a result, advertisers can incorporate in-workflow placements into a buying infrastructure already central to their broader media strategy.

“Point of care has matured beyond a specialty media buy, and the next step is integrating it into the way all HCP media is planned and bought,” said Stephen Silvestro, CEO, OptimizeRx.“By integrating with OpenPath, we can make our authenticated clinical inventory directly accessible to a broader base of advertisers using The Trade Desk, without losing what makes that inventory distinct: verified providers, real clinical workflows, and proximity to the treatment decision.”

“Life sciences advertisers increasingly want greater choice and direct access to the differentiated inventory that matters to their campaigns,” said Baron Harper, VP, Business Development, The Trade Desk.“By connecting OptimizeRx's point of care network to OpenPath, advertisers can access authenticated HCP inventory directly through The Trade Desk and incorporate it alongside their broader media investments. This gives advertisers more flexibility in how they reach healthcare professionals while bringing another differentiated source of supply to the open internet.”

Building a Broader Programmatic Distribution Network for Point of Care

The OpenPath integration is the latest step in OptimizeRx's broader programmatic distribution strategy for its proprietary EHR network. By creating multiple buyer entry points, OptimizeRx can reach new sources of advertiser demand, give life sciences marketers greater flexibility in how they access the network, and make EHR inventory more broadly available across the programmatic HCP ecosystem.

Availability

OptimizeRx's EHR point of care inventory is expected to be available to advertisers using The Trade Desk through OpenPath in the fourth quarter of 2026.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx is a leading healthcare technology company that's redefining how life science brands connect with patients and healthcare providers. Our platform combines innovative AI-driven tools like the Dynamic Audience Activation Platform (DAAP) and Micro-Neighborhood® Targeting (MNT) to deliver timely, relevant, and hyper-local engagement. By bridging the gap between HCP and DTC strategies, we empower brands to create synchronized marketing solutions that drive faster treatment decisions and improved patient outcomes.

Our commitment to privacy-safe, patient-centric technology ensures that every interaction is designed to make a meaningful impact, delivering life-changing therapies to the right patients at the right time. Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, OptimizeRx partners with some of the world's leading pharmaceutical and life sciences companies to transform the healthcare landscape and create a healthier future for all.

For more information, follow the Company on X, LinkedIn or visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "brings", "expands”,“will”, "can", "enabling", "integrating", "helping", "improve" or other similar words and expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. All statements in this press release that reflect the Company's expectations, assumptions, projections, beliefs or opinions about the future, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to the availability of OptimizeRx's EHR inventory on the Trade Desk through OpenPath, advertisers' ability to directly connect to premium publisher inventory which will help improve transparency and efficiency across advertising supply chains, marketers' ability to incorporate in-workflow placements into their current buying infrastructure, the Company's ability to make its authenticated clinical inventory directly accessible to a broader base of advertisers without losing what makes the inventory distinct, the Company's ability to provide advertisers direct access to differentiated inventory that matters to their campaigns, and the Company's ability to reach new sources of advertiser demand and make EHR inventory more broadly available across the programmatic HCP ecosystem. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and involve assumptions regarding the Company's business, the economy, and other future conditions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted, or quantified. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the effect of government regulation, seasonal trends, dependence on a concentrated group of customers, cybersecurity incidents that could disrupt operations, the ability to keep pace with growing and evolving technology, the ability to maintain contracts with eRx platforms and EHR networks, competition, and other factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in other filings the Company has made and may make with the SEC in the future. One should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as may be required by law.

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LifeSci Advisors, LLC

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