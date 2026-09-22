Newcleo Begins Trading On Nasdaq Under Symbol NWCL

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- newcleo plc (“newcleo” or the“Company”), a pioneer in advanced modular reactor (“AMR”) technology and nuclear fuel manufacturing, announced that its ordinary shares and warrants will begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market today, September 22, 2026, under the ticker symbols“NWCL” and“NWCLW”, respectively.

“Today marks a pivotal milestone for newcleo as we bring our technology to the public markets,” said Stefano Buono, CEO and co-founder of newcleo.“As a Nasdaq-listed company, we have the capital and the platform to accelerate deployment of our reactor and fuel manufacturing technology across Europe and the United States, and to advance our mission of closing the nuclear fuel cycle. We could not be more excited to kick off this next chapter of our company's history.”

newcleo's Nasdaq listing will support its global growth, completing and operating its 10MWth non-nuclear demonstrator in Italy, advancing regulatory and licensing interactions with U.S. and French nuclear safety regulators, and to continue pursuing commercial opportunities to deploy its reactors and fuel manufacturing facilities in the U.S. and Europe.

About new cleo



newcleo is an innovative nuclear technology company developing advanced modular reactors and nuclear fuel designed to deliver clean, safe and sustainable energy at competitive costs. newcleo's technology combines lead-cooled fast reactors with fuel manufactured from recycled nuclear materials, with the aim of providing abundant and reliable electricity and heat to industrial users while enabling the closure of the nuclear fuel cycle. newcleo brings together more than 900 highly skilled employees across Europe and the United States, spanning reactor and fuel design, engineering, and manufacturing. Through a vertically integrated supply chain and a growing network of strategic partnerships, newcleo is working to turn proven scientific and engineering solutions into deployable nuclear energy assets. For more information visit

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding the completed business combination between NewHold Investment Corp III and newcleo; the anticipated benefits of the transaction; expected trading of the combined company's securities on Nasdaq; the completion of investments from certain institutional investors; the expected amount of gross proceeds from any investments or other financing arrangements; the anticipated use of proceeds from such investments or financing arrangements; newcleo's development and commercialization of its lead-cooled fast reactor technology, mixed-oxide fuel capabilities and related products and services; the expected timing, cost, performance and benefits of newcleo's demonstration projects, fuel facilities, reactor deployments and licensing activities; newcleo's ability to execute its business strategy, develop its technology, obtain required regulatory approvals, permits and licenses, enter into commercial arrangements, achieve its market opportunity and positioning and support the growth of advanced nuclear energy; newcleo's expectations regarding strategic partnerships, customer demand, project pipeline, revenue streams, capital expenditures and financing needs; and other statements regarding management's intentions, beliefs, or expectations with respect to newcleo's future performance, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "develop," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "target," "will," "would," and similar expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on newcleo's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in other documents filed from time to time by newcleo with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Additional risks and uncertainties not currently known or that are currently deemed immaterial may also cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and newcleo does not assume any obligation or intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, each of which is made only as of the date of this press release.

For enquiries

Investor contact

...

Media contact

newcleo press office: ...

U.S. media inquiries: ...