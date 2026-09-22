Bringing Asia-Pacific Innovation To New York For Climate Week NYC And U.S. Investor Roadshow

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) APAC 2 IMPACT advances its cross-border impact platform, from Pacific Island priorities to global market opportunities

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the recent Pacific 100 Island Life Systems Forum in Palau, APAC 2 IMPACT is bringing its impact-deployment network to the United States during Climate Week NYC, accompanied by three technology partners, GuiderCare, ArchiPilot and Angarva as part of a U.S. investor and strategic-partner roadshow.

The New York program marks the next stage in APAC 2 IMPACT's effort to connect promising technologies with real-world deployment opportunities, institutional partners and capital. The roadshow is designed to introduce solutions that address practical challenges in healthcare, energy efficiency, infrastructure and climate finance while creating opportunities for dialogue with U.S. investors, corporations, healthcare organizations, technology partners and other stakeholders.

APAC 2 IMPACT serves as an Asia-Pacific Impact Operating Platform, structuring the pathway between identified needs and potential deployment. Its model focuses on moving opportunities from early-stage dialogue toward structured collaboration, technology validation, deployment readiness and capital readiness.

From Palau to New York

The U.S. roadshow follows Pacific 100, convened by APAC 2 IMPACT in Palau alongside the 55th Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting.

Pacific 100 was created around the principle that Pacific priorities come first, while expertise, technology and capital can come from anywhere. The forum brought together government representatives, communities, innovators, health specialists and solution providers around areas including resilience, ocean and fisheries, health, digital infrastructure, education and climate finance.

The four-day program provided a platform for practical conversations around deployment and partnership, including an official Pacific Islands Forum side event focused on moving climate and resilience projects from initial concepts toward more structured and finance-ready pathways.

In the meantime, under Pacific 100's ocean, fisheries and blue economy pathway, RHINOSHIELD, known globally for its protective phone cases, presented its CircularBlue initiative highlighting the wave-energy project during the 55th Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting. The company's gravity-based wave-energy generator off Palau's east and south coasts is entering the site survey phase - an early step toward what could become a renewable ocean-power pathway for the island nation.

Palau Medical Hub Demonstrates a Path from Conversation to Collaboration

One of the key initiatives emerging alongside Pacific 100 was the Palau Medical Hub, designed to explore locally grounded healthcare pathways combining digital health, healthy facilities, portable diagnostics, and traditional and functional medicine.

The initiative subsequently began formal health collaboration through four initial agreements, bringing together organizations working across digital and community health. The Palau Medical Hub illustrates the model APAC 2 IMPACT seeks to advance: start with locally identified challenges, bring appropriate capabilities into the conversation, structure collaboration among stakeholders, and develop a realistic pathway toward implementation. This same deployment-oriented approach now provides the context for APAC 2 IMPACT's U.S. investor roadshow.

Three Technology Platforms Joining the U.S. Roadshow

GuiderCare: Connecting AI, Mobile Health and Continuous Care

GuiderCare is a unified digital-health platform connecting mobile health, health wearables, AI health agents, family safety, telemedicine, hospital-at-home services, remote patient monitoring and digital-health commerce.

In Palau, a 25-participant first-phase pilot is testing whether alerts reliably reach families and the clinic, including under unstable network conditions. The collaboration emphasizes local operation, practical workflows and Palau's control of its own data.

ArchiPilot: AI-Powered Optimization for Building and Industrial Energy Systems

ArchiPilot provides a supervisory control layer that sits above existing chillers, pumps and cooling towers, using real-time optimisation and model predictive control to improve how cooling systems operate.

Its Palau assessment highlighted how ageing equipment and inefficient operating conditions can drive energy waste. The company reports site-level savings of 10–30%, while keeping original safety interlocks and controls in place.

Angarva: From Climate Potential to Carbon-Market Readiness

Angarva is building a shared digital pathway for carbon projects that brings developers, host-country authorities, finance institutions and validation bodies around the same underlying project record.

The platform is designed to support methodology selection, documentation, evidence and Article 6 or voluntary-market workflows. Still under development, Angarva is seeking governments, development banks, climate funds and registries to help shape and test the platform.

Additional Information

Websites:

APAC 2 Impact:

GuiderCare:

ArchiPilot:

Angarva:

Media event press kit:

For media inquiries, please contact:

Romona Guan

Email: ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at