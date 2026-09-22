Comscore's Latest AI Intelligence Report Shows Competition Intensifying As Claude And Gemini Gain Ground On Chatgpt

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New report finds AI assistant adoption climbing across every age group, women continuing to lead usage on mobile, and early growth in ad monetization

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comscore, a global leader in measuring and analyzing consumer behaviors, today released its Q2 2026 AI Intelligence Report, which shows that consumers are rapidly diversifying which AI assistants they use even as the overall category keeps expanding.

According to Comscore panel data, Claude's share of total AI prompt volume grew from 2% in January 2026 to 11% in June 2026, while Google's Gemini nearly doubled, from 17% to 30%, over the same period. ChatGPT remains the clear category leader but has seen its share of AI prompt volume fall from 70% to 50% as the competitive field widened. The report also found that the rate of growth on mobile is now outpacing desktop, with adoption of AI assistant up 12% and 25% respectively since the start of 2025.

“As competition among AI assistants intensifies and prompt volume shifts across platforms, brands and publishers can no longer assume that a single AI experience defines the market,” said Smriti Sharma, Chief Analytics and Technology Officer at Comscore.“Understanding where consumers are turning with their questions, which sources AI cites in response, and how those interactions convert into measurable business outcomes is becoming essential to any brand's growth strategy in this new era of AI-influenced discovery.”

The report offers an independent, comprehensive, panel-based view of how AI usage, AI-powered search, and brand visibility inside AI responses are evolving together. As prompt volume fragments across a growing set of platforms and AI overviews become a fixture of everyday search, the data offers marketers, publishers, and platforms a clearer picture of where consumer attention is migrating.

Comscore Q2 2026 AI Intelligence Report Key Findings

ChatGPT remains the category leader, but its share is eroding. ChatGPT reached 168 million desktop conversations in June 2026 and grew its multiplatform visitation to 99 million from 59 million a year earlier, yet its share of total AI prompt volume fell from 70% to 50% between January and June 2026 as consumers spread their usage across a wider range of tools.

Claude's share increased more than fivefold during time. Claude's share of the AI prompt volume rose from 2% to 11% between January and June 2026. Desktop conversations increased from 1.1 million in October 2025 to a high of nearly 40 million in April 2026 before plateauing at 22.3 million in June - still about 20 times the levels in October 2025, even as growth slowed through the summer months.

Gemini's share of AI prompt volume increased from 17% to 30% from January to June 2026, with desktop conversations rising from 8 million to 89 million over the past year despite a similar early-summer slowdown.

AI assistant reach continues to expand. In June 2026, 35% of desktop users and 29% of mobile users visited an AI assistant, compared to 25% and 12%, respectively, in January 2025.

Women are still the biggest users of AI assistants on mobile. Female mobile index scores for ChatGPT, Copilot and Gemini (110, 119 and 115 respectively) continued to outperform male usage on mobile in June 2026 despite men over-indexing on desktop on the same platforms.

Major social platforms have experienced significant uplift in visitors using AI assistants between June 2025 and June 2026. TikTok grew from 32% to 53%, Meta from 32% to 47% and YouTube from 30% to 39%.

AI overviews continue to grow their presence in search. Google desktop searches with an AI overview grew from 25.8% in July 2025 to 39.4% in Jun 2026, and Bing's Copilot Search increased from 11.8% to 17.3% in the same time period.

AI is emerging as both a brand discovery and monetization channel. Fashion brand mentions in AI responses grew 123% and Health/Beauty brand mentions grew 150% between January and March 2026, while sponsored ads began appearing inside AI travel search results - rising from 6% of hotel-related prompts with source links in March 2026 to 24% by May 2026.

The full Q2 2026 AI Intelligence Report is available for download here.

About Comscore

Comscore is a global, trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms. With an unmatched data footprint that combines digital, linear TV and over-the-top viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore empowers media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make meaningful business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.

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Marie Scoutas

Comscore, Inc.

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