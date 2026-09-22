NIS + Proteos Unite As Truecourse Biosciences As Demand Surges For Wet-Lab Validation Of AI-Designed Drugs

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dr. Lindsey Gottler will serve as Chief Executive Officer of the newly integrated, US-based contract research organization (CRO), accelerating drug discovery programs for clients worldwide.

San Diego, CA, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NanoImaging Services, a cryo-EM CRO, and Proteos, a protein production research partner, have today announced the launch of TrueCourse Biosciences, an integrated CRO that brings together advanced capabilities to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies navigate increasingly complex drug discovery programs.

As AI and computational approaches accelerate the drug discovery process, experimental validation remains the deciding factor in determining which candidates to advance. TrueCourse combines expertise across its ecosystem to give customers a clearer picture of how their targets and drug candidates actually behave, turning predictions into confidence before they move forward.

Structural biology approaches like cryo-EM and X-ray crystallography combined with biophysical assays can help researchers developing AI drug discovery tools to validate their models. TrueCourse is already partnering with biotech leaders to support this work, and will be expanding its scope of services to meet this increasing demand.

TrueCourse's expanded offering will address the changing needs of drug discovery teams. Customers can access multiple scientific services through a single partner, including:



Protein production - producing high-quality proteins, including challenging targets such as membrane proteins, for structural biology, biophysics, assay development, and toxicology studies.

Biolayer interferometry (BLI) and surface plasmon resonance (SPR) - assessing binding interactions and characterizing the relationships between drug candidates and their targets. Single particle analysis via Cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM) - determining the structures of complex biological targets and drug-target interactions, particularly where larger or more challenging targets are involved.



X-ray crystallography - providing structure determination and enabling TrueCourse to support targets that may be better suited to X-ray analysis than cryo-EM. Nanoparticle characterization via cryo-transmission electron microscopy (cryo-TEM) - assessing the size, morphology, and structural integrity of nanoparticle formulations, including lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) and viral vectors.

To lead TrueCourse through its launch and growth strategy, Dr. Lindsey Gottler has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Gottler brings a deep knowledge of protein science and CRO leadership, having progressed through multiple scientific and leadership positions, including Director of the Protein Purification Group and Chief Scientific Officer at Proteos.

Dr. Gottler said of the news:“Bringing NanoImaging Services and Proteos together under TrueCourse allows us to offer a more connected approach to structural biology, while building on the deep scientific expertise that has defined both organizations. By expanding our capabilities and connecting them more closely, we can help researchers cut through complexity, reduce uncertainty and identify the clearest path forward for their programs.”

Dr. Giovanna Scapin, Chief Scientific Officer at TrueCourse Biosciences, commented:“Our clients are not focused on whether cryo-EM, X-ray crystallography or another technique is used; they need to understand the structure of their target and use that insight to advance their programs. While we remain the leading cryo-EM provider, bringing these additional complementary capabilities together means we can select the approach that best fits the target and the scientific question, while providing continuity throughout the program.”

With operations across California, Massachusetts and Michigan, TrueCourse will support a diverse customer base spanning large pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies and emerging drug discovery organizations.

By connecting expertise, advanced characterization capabilities and integrated workflows, the organization will transform complex scientific data into actionable insight and support more confident decision-making from discovery through to the clinic.

For more information about TrueCourse Biosciences and its capabilities, visit truecoursebio.com.

About TrueCourse Biosciences

TrueCourse Biosciences (formerly NanoImaging Services, founded in 2007, and Proteos, founded in 2003) is a fully US-based contract research organization that helps biopharma and biotech companies advance therapeutics from discovery to the clinic. TrueCourse combines protein production, biophysical characterization, structural biology including cryo-EM and X-ray crystallography, and nanoparticle characterization capabilities under one company, giving clients an integrated partner for critical drug discovery services. TrueCourse operates from facilities in San Diego, CA, Woburn, MA and Kalamazoo, MI. For more information, visit truecoursebio.com.

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Lindsey Gottler, PhD

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