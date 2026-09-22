Puresky Energy Launches First Community Solar Farm In Illinois, Expanding Access To Clean Energy Benefits For Income-Eligible Households

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bloomington-Normal, Ill., Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --, a leader in sustainable energy solutions and independent power producer, announced today thathas reached full operation and is now delivering the benefits of clean, affordable electricity to income-eligible households across Illinois.underscoring the company's commitment to expanding equitable access to the benefits of renewable energy in Illinois.

The 1.98 MW DC community solar farm was developed through the Illinois Solar for All (ILSFA) program and is dedicated entirely to low- and moderate-income households. Through the program, participating subscribers receive guaranteed savings equal to 50 percent of the value of their solar credits, providing meaningful relief on monthly electricity bills while supporting Illinois' clean energy and environmental justice goals.

McLean 1 Community Solar – Highlights



Location: McLean County, Illinois

Capacity: 1.98 MWDC

Solar Panels: Approximately 3,364 high-efficiency modules

Estimated Annual Generation: ~3,132,688 kWh

Homes Powered Annually: Equivalent of approximately 439 households*

Estimated Annual CO2 Reduction: ~4.6 million pounds* Estimated 30 - Year Savings for All Customers: ~$5.4 million**



“Launching McLean 1 as our first project in Illinois-and dedicating it entirely to income - eligible households-is an important milestone for PureSky,” said Nicholas Topping, Vice President of Community Solar at PureSky Energy.“By participating in Illinois Solar for All and partnering with trusted local organizations, we're ensuring that the clean energy transition delivers real, measurable benefits to the people who need them most. Projects like McLean 1 show how community solar can advance energy equity while strengthening local communities.”

Local partners emphasized the value of the community solar farm for families across central Illinois.

“The Ecology Action Center is very excited about PureSky's community solar project coming online in our community!” said Michael Brown, Executive Director of the Ecology Action Center.“This not only provides cost savings for local residents, who have seen electrical rates increase 135% over the last five years, but also helps add capacity in MISO region with locally generated clean and renewable energy. Per the 2025 Resource Capacity Report from the State of Illinois, significant new clean energy generation and transmission infrastructure are needed urgently, in order to avoid continued rate increases, potential capacity shortages, and increased climate changing greenhouse gas emissions. The PureSky community solar project is a good step in the right direction!”

“Affordable homeownership extends beyond the cost of housing itself,” said Tyler Wiggs, Director of Operations of Habitat for Humanity of McLean County.“Energy expenses can place a significant burden on household budgets, particularly for families with limited incomes. McLean 1 provides meaningful utility savings that can help families achieve greater financial stability while participating in Illinois' clean energy future. We are excited to see this investment bring lasting benefits to residents throughout our community.”

Beyond direct bill savings for subscribers, McLean 1 delivers broader community benefits. The project supports local economic activity through construction and operations, contributes to the county tax base, and incorporates pollinator-friendly land management practices that enhance biodiversity and environmental stewardship.

Community solar projects like McLean 1 play a critical role in Illinois' clean energy future by expanding access to the benefits of renewable power without requiring upfront costs, rooftop installations, or long-term contracts for participants. As electricity demand grows statewide, programs like Illinois Solar for All help ensure that the transition to clean energy is both equitable and economically meaningful.

About Illinois Solar for All

Illinois Solar for All is a statewide initiative designed to expand access to the benefits of solar energy for income-eligible households, non-profits, and public facilities. By connecting participants to community solar projects like McLean 1, the program provides guaranteed savings while advancing Illinois' clean energy and environmental justice goals.

PureSky Energy is dedicated to expanding access to clean, affordable energy benefits for income-eligible households across Illinois and beyond. To learn more, visit pureskyenergy.com Janet Janzen, Senior Manager Marketing & Communications:...

About PureSky Energy:

PureSky Energy is a leading developer, owner, and operator of US community solar, C&I and storage projects with headquarters in Denver, Colorado. Since entering the US market in 2016, the company has rapidly expanded its scale and currently operates a portfolio with a generation capacity of approximately 300 MW across 63 operational or under construction sites. The company has a large pipeline of solar and battery storage projects across existing and new US markets, placing the platform in a primary position within the distributed generation market. The company's mission is to make clean energy accessible and affordable to local communities across the United States, while advancing a more sustainable and resilient energy system.

*The data on the equivalent homes powered and estimated equivalent CO2 reduction is derived using the public EPA emissions calculator tool. We input our estimated annual kilowatt production and set it to the“Kilowatt-hours avoided”.

**Estimated customer savings reflects the total amount of savings the solar project will deliver for all customers and is based on the estimated annual production, the estimated value of the equivalent credits, and projected over 30 years.

Media Contact:

Janet Janzen

Senior Manager, Marketing Communications

PureSky Energy

...

(416) 854-8567

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

Illinois residents who meet income-eligibility guidelines can enroll in McLean 1 by contacting PureSky Energy or visiting