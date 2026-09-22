Meristead Wealth Launches As A National RIA Managing Close To $1.4B In Assets

DALLAS, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stansberry Asset Management (“SAM”), an investment management and financial planning firm serving individuals and families nationwide, today announced its official launch of Meristead Wealth (“Meristead”) The new name reflects the firm's evolution over the past decade and its expanded role in helping clients manage, grow, protect, and preserve their wealth.

While investment management remains at the core of the firm, its work with clients has expanded well beyond portfolio management. Today, Meristead Wealth provides comprehensive wealth planning alongside its actively managed investment strategies. The firm manages 10 in-house strategies under the guidance of its investment committee who partners with dedicated wealth managers to help individuals and families navigate retirement planning, tax strategies, estate planning, charitable giving, business succession, and multigenerational wealth transfer.

The firm's continued growth and commitment to excellence have earned national recognition across the wealth management industry. In 2026, they were recognized on the Worth 2026 Top IRA Firm Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies. These two awards were received under the firm's former name, Stansberry Asset Management. Meristead Wealth was also recognized by Financial Advisor (FA) as one of America's Top RIAs, included on the PSN Top Guns List for Q1 and Q2, and received multiple 4- and 5-Star Morningstar Ratings TM for their in-house strategies. These recognitions reflect the firm's continued growth, investment expertise, and commitment to delivering exceptional service to clients nationwide.

“Meristead Wealth represents the next chapter for our firm. Investment management has always been at the core of what we do, and over the years, we've built on that foundation by combining our active investment approach with comprehensive financial planning. This new name better reflects the full scope of how we serve our clients as their families build, protect, and navigate their wealth. While our name is changing, our commitment to our clients and the values that got us here remain exactly the same,” said Chris DeLaura, CEO of Meristead Wealth.

The name Meristead derives from two ideas: meristem- the living growth center of a tree's root system helping it grow and adapt to change- and steadfast- meaning loyal and dependable. Together, the concepts reflect the firm's belief that lasting wealth requires both growth and stability.

The rebrand represents a new name, not a new firm. Meristead Wealth remains the same organization formerly known as Stansberry Asset Management (“SAM”), with the same management, team, investment philosophy, and commitment to clients, while it better represents the services and support they currently provide.

As a registered investment advisor and fiduciary, Meristead Wealth is committed to acting in its clients' best interests and providing guidance aligned with each client's individual goals and circumstances. The firm looks forward to continuing to serve its clients, and welcoming new relationships as Meristead Wealth begins its next chapter.

To learn more about Meristead Wealth or schedule a consultation, visit MERISTEAD.com/get-started or call (972) 910-2750.

Meristead Wealth, LLC ("Meristead") is a Registered Investment Advisor with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. File number: 801-107061. Additional information about Meristead is also available on the SEC's website at .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at