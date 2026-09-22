Skyward Specialty Partners With Snaprefund To Set A New Standard For Claim Payments Using Claimssnap

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Today the companies announce a strategic partnership to elevate claim payment execution across Skyward Specialty's operations through SnapRefund's ClaimsSnap platform.

HOUSTON, TX, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SnapRefund, the advanced payment infrastructure suite engineered exclusively for the insurance ecosystem, and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.TM, a Skyward Group company (Nasdaq: SKWD) (“Skyward Specialty”), a leader in the specialty property and casualty (P&C) market, today announced a strategic partnership to elevate claim payment execution across Skyward Specialty's operations through SnapRefund's ClaimsSnap platform.







Skyward Specialty partners with SnapRefund for their ClaimsSnap platform.

The partnership enhances one of the most critical moments in the insurance lifecycle by delivering greater speed, automation and visibility. The collaboration reinforces Skyward Specialty's commitment to working with innovative, technology-driven partners that elevates the claims experience while driving operational efficiency.

“We understand that accountability, accuracy and speed are essential to delivering a best-in-class claims experience,” said Sean Duffy, chief claims officer at Skyward Specialty.“We are intentional about partnering with forward-thinking organizations that share our focus on innovation, operational excellence and service. Our partnership with SnapRefund allows us to modernize claim payments while ensuring our clients and insureds receive a seamless, timely and transparent experience.”

Through automation and streamlined workflows, the collaboration is expected to significantly reduce manual handling, lower loss adjustment expenses, and improve operating leverage as claims volumes scale, resulting in a more efficient, predictable, and scalable claims cost structure.

“Skyward Specialty understands that how a claim is paid is just as important as how it is handled,” said Cody Eddings, CEO and Co-Founder of SnapRefund.“By adopting ClaimsSnap, Skyward Specialty is automating global settlements and transforming high-labor hurdles like check escheatment into streamlined, AI-driven workflows. We aren't just sending payments; we're providing the precision and transparency required for a new era of insurance. Skyward Specialty's innovative DNA makes them the perfect partner to reap the cost-saving benefits of ClaimsSnap's financial automation.”

About SnapRefund

SnapRefund is a cutting-edge insurance payments software suite. Through products like ClaimsSnap and AgentSnap, SnapRefund enables carriers, MGAs, and TPAs to automate claim and premium payments with greater speed, visibility, and control-while supporting complex approval workflows and regulatory requirements. Learn more at:

About Skyward Specialty

Skyward Specialty (Nasdaq: SKWD), a Skyward Group Company, is a rapidly growing and innovative specialty insurance company delivering commercial property and casualty products and solutions on a non-admitted and admitted basis. The Company operates through nine underwriting divisions: Accident & Health, Agriculture and Credit (Re)insurance, Captives, Industry Solutions, Global Property, Professional Lines, Specialty Programs, Surety, and Transactional E&S.

Skyward Specialty's subsidiary insurance companies-Great Midwest Insurance Company,

Houston Specialty Insurance Company, Imperium Insurance Company, and Oklahoma Specialty Insurance Company-are rated A (Excellent) with a stable outlook by A.M. Best Company. For more information, visit skywardinsurance.com.

About Skyward Group

Skyward Group (Nasdaq: SKWD) is the holding company brand for its U.S. and U.K. businesses, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.® and Apollo Holding Group, respectively, delivering a comprehensive suite of specialized insurance solutions across global specialty property and casualty markets. Focused on the specialty industry's most niche, complex risks of today and the emerging challenges of tomorrow, Skyward Group leverages the forward-looking insight and disciplined execution of each organization to drive sustainable growth and long-term value for its shareholders, distribution partners and other stakeholders. For more information about Skyward Group, Skyward Specialty and Apollo, please visit skywardgroup.com.

Media Contacts

SnapRefund

Anis Taylor

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Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Haley Doughty

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A conceptual representation of SnapRefund's technology.

Press Inquiries

Anis Taylor

anis.taylor [at] snaprefund.io

