Arax Firms Named To Barron's 2026 Top 100 Rias, Underscoring Power Of Advisor-First Approach

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arax, a national wealth management company, today celebrates the recognition of U.S. Capital Wealth (“USCW”), Arax Advisory Partners (“AAP”) and Ashton Thomas Private Wealth (“ATPW”) on the Barron's 2026 Top 100 RIA Firms list. All three Arax partner firms were recognized among the top one percent of over 15,000 registered investment advisors in the U.S., reflecting both the caliber of Arax's advisory talent and the strength of its partnership model. Highlights include:



U.S. Capital Wealth ranked #73 nationally and #1 in Texas

Arax Advisory Partners made its debut on the list at #78 Ashton Thomas Private Wealth was recognized at #85 nationally and #1 in Arizona



“Our advisors are among the most accomplished in this industry, and our purpose as a firm is to be the trusted partner they can seek out to power the future of their practices,” said Haig Ariyan, Chief Executive Officer of Arax.“Seeing our partner firms receive simultaneous industry accolades from Barron's reaffirms why advisors are choosing to grow with Arax and speaks to the meaningful impact of what we have created together.”

Arax has invested intentionally to provide the infrastructure, investment resources and operational support that entrepreneurial advisors need to succeed in the long term, while continuing to deliver for their clients. With 11 new advisory firms and teams joining in the past year alone, Arax's approach continues to resonate with advisors seeking the right partner for their next stage of growth.

Recognition from Barron's comes during a period of sustained momentum for Arax. With over $43 billion in AUM as of June 1, 2026, Arax has established a broad footprint in key wealth markets across the country, supporting operations in 15 states. Growing industry recognition for Arax firms includes #1 rankings on USA Today's list of Best Financial Advisory Firms 20261 and Financial Advisor Magazine's 2026 list of the 50 Fastest-Growing Firms in the United States2.

The Barron's 2026 Top 100 RIA Firms list was published in September 2026 is based on data as of June 30, 2026. Firms must first pass a prequalification process and then complete a 100-question survey about their practices, which is then verified with regulatory and third-party sources. Barron's bases its rankings on assets under management, revenue and quality of practice, along with qualitative factors including experience, credentials, team characteristics, charitable work and compliance record. No fees were paid to Barron's for consideration or inclusion. For a full description of Barron's methodology, click here.

About Arax

Arax is a rapidly growing wealth management platform making strategic control investments in established RIAs and advisor teams. Founded and led by CEO Haig Ariyan, a seasoned industry executive with a distinguished track record of building and scaling wealth management businesses, Arax empowers its partners to be entrepreneurial and focus on delivering exceptional client service. Firms benefit from a management team with deep M&A expertise, capital sourcing capabilities and the backing of RedBird Capital Partners. For more information, visit .

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth, U.S. Capital Wealth and Arax Advisory Partners are wholly owned subsidiaries of Arax. RedBird Capital Partners is not an affiliated entity.3

Disclosures:

1Awarded“Best Financial Advisory Firms in the United States” by USA Today in 2026. Based on data from 2023 - 2026. Not indicative of future performance. No compensation was provided. See full methodology at .

2 The Citywire“50 Growers Across America” is an annual special report that identifies and ranks the fastest-growing registered investment advisors in each U.S. state based on a proprietary methodology derived from SEC Form ADV filings and other data sources over the prior year including percentage growth in AUM and growth in employees. Firms achieving the highest combined growth factor score in each respective state. The report spotlights firms driving momentum both regionally and nationally, profiling top performers and runners-up across all 50 states. No compensation was provided. Detailed information regarding the methodology can be found at citywire.com.

3Arax Investment Partners (“Arax” or the“Company”), a wealth platform company backed by RedBird Capital Partners (“RedBird”), is the parent company of Ashton Thomas Private Wealth, LLC (“ATPW”), Ashton Thomas Securities, LLC (“ATS”), USCA Securities, LLC (“USCA”), and Arax Advisory Partners, LLC (“AAP”). While these entities are affiliated through common ownership, they are distinct legal entities. Arax Investment Partners does not act as an investment adviser, broker-dealer, or custodian, and does not provide advice to clients. Its role is limited to providing centralized strategic, operational, and administrative services to affiliated operating companies. References to Arax Investment Partners and Arax Wealth Planning are business lines that are separate and distinct from ATPW, ATS, USCA, and AAP. While your relationship remains with your financial professional and their firm, Arax helps support the broader client experience and resources available to you. RedBird is not an affiliated entity.

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth: Investment Advisory services are provided by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth, LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training. Check the background of the firm or investment professional on SEC IAPD Adviser Check.

Ashton Thomas Securities: Securities and investment advisory services are offered through Ashton Thomas Securities, LLC, a registered broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC, and an SEC-registered investment adviser. Additional information about the firm and its investment professionals is available through FINRA BrokerCheck or Adviser Check.

USCA Securities is a registered broker-dealer and a FINRA/SIPC member. Additional information can be found in USCA Securities' Form CRS. Insurance products are offered by USCA Insurance Agency, LLC. Additional information about USCA and its investment professionals is available through FINRA BrokerCheck. For more information, including important disclosures, visit .

Arax Advisory Partners: Investment Advisory services are provided by Arax Advisory Partners, LLC an SEC-registered investment adviser. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training. Check the background of the firm or investment professional on SEC IAPD Adviser Check.

Representatives of entities listed may only conduct business with residents of the states and jurisdictions in which they are properly registered.

Media Contact:

Dan Gagnier / Caitlin McNamara

Gagnier Communications

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Gregory for Arax

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