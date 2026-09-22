Global Metabolomics Market To Reach US$9.01 Billion By 2035 As Precision Medicine, Biomarker Discovery And Advanced Analytics Unlock New Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Precision medicine, biomarker discovery and multiomics adoption are driving demand, creating opportunities in oncology, bioinformatics, outsourced analytics and immunotherapy safety

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Metabolomics Market Size, Share and Growth Analysis Report - Forecast Trends and Outlook (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global metabolomics market was valued at USD 2.81 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 9.01 billion by 2035, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.36% between 2026 and 2035. Market growth is supported by the increasing adoption of precision medicine, rising biomarker discovery activity and sustained investment in omics technologies. These developments are advancing disease profiling, drug discovery and personalized therapeutic development across pharmaceutical, clinical and academic research.

Q1 2026 Metabolomics Market Update

Geopolitical tensions involving the United States, Israel and Iran created a challenging operating environment during Q1 2026. Supply chain disruption, higher freight expenses, increased insurance premiums and rising costs for chemicals and packaging materials affected laboratory consumables, analytical instruments and research services. Force majeure declarations by polymer suppliers, chemical surcharges of up to 30% and freight cost increases of approximately 30% added pressure across international procurement networks.

In the United States, projected consumer inflation of 4.2% and fuel prices above USD 4 per gallon contributed to higher transportation and operating expenses. Although metabolomics demand remains underpinned by pharmaceutical research and clinical innovation, elevated logistics and material costs may affect laboratory budgets, instrument procurement and research timelines.

Iran's domestic market experienced severe disruption as damage to power, banking, transportation and industrial infrastructure restricted commercial and research activity. In Israel, airspace closures, war-risk insurance costs, suspended carrier services and interruptions to international partnerships affected near-term operations. Following stabilization, reconstruction and renewed research collaboration could support a gradual recovery in regional demand.

Key Market Highlights



Market size in 2025: USD 2.81 billion

Projected market size in 2035: USD 9.01 billion

Forecast CAGR for 2026-2035: 12.36%

Metabolomics bioinformatics tools and services held approximately 50% of the historical market.

Cancer accounted for more than 44% of the historical market by indication. North America represented more than 41% of the historical global market.

Metabolomics Market Growth Drivers

Expanding applications in precision medicine, biomarker discovery, toxicology testing and pharmaceutical development are strengthening the metabolomics market outlook. Advances in mass spectrometry, chromatography and nuclear magnetic resonance platforms are improving analytical accuracy, throughput and metabolite identification. Integration with genomics and proteomics is also accelerating the adoption of multiomics research workflows.

Higher pharmaceutical research and development expenditure and increased outsourcing to specialized analytical service providers are improving the scalability of clinical and translational research. In September 2025, Biognosys announced metabolomics and lipidomics services designed to support drug discovery and clinical research, expanding its multiomics capabilities and analytical service portfolio.

Major Metabolomics Market Trends

Oncology remains a major area of metabolomics research, supported by demand for early cancer detection, treatment monitoring and therapeutic response assessment. Metabolomics is also gaining importance in immunotherapy safety profiling and CAR-T cell therapy research. In February 2026, Metabolon applied its platform to CAR-T cell therapy research to identify metabolic signatures associated with neurotoxicity, supporting the development of improved therapeutic safety frameworks.

Bioinformatics is expected to remain critical as laboratories generate larger and more complex datasets. Demand for data processing, statistical analysis, pathway mapping and integrated research platforms is increasing across pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology organizations, contract research organizations and academic institutions.

Metabolomics Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by product and service into metabolomics instruments, separation tools, detection tools, and metabolomics bioinformatics tools and services. Key applications include biomarker discovery, drug discovery, toxicology testing, nutrigenomics, functional genomics and personalized medicine.

By indication, the market covers cancer, cardiovascular disorders, neurological disorders, inborn errors of metabolism and other conditions. Principal end users include pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, academic institutions and clinical research facilities.

Regional Market Analysis

North America is expected to retain a leading position in the global metabolomics market after contributing approximately 41% of historical revenue. The region benefits from established research infrastructure, substantial public and private funding, advanced analytical capabilities and early adoption of high-throughput technologies. Widespread use of mass spectrometry across pharmaceutical and academic institutions continues to support market expansion.

Europe and Asia Pacific also present significant growth opportunities. Increasing life sciences investment, expanding clinical research capacity and rising demand for precision medicine are supporting adoption. Latin America, the Middle East and Africa are expected to progress as laboratory infrastructure and access to advanced analytical platforms improve.

Leading Metabolomics Companies

Agilent Technologies, Inc. provides chromatography, spectroscopy, software and laboratory services for metabolite profiling, biomarker research and precision medicine. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. offers mass spectrometry, chromatography, reagents and integrated laboratory solutions for metabolomics workflows.

Bruker Corporation supplies nuclear magnetic resonance and mass spectrometry platforms used in metabolomics and structural biology research. Shimadzu Corporation develops chromatography and mass spectrometry systems supporting targeted metabolomics studies in clinical and research settings.

Other notable metabolomics market participants include Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Metabolon, Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Human Metabolome Technologies, Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. and Danaher Corporation. Competitive strategies include product development, research partnerships, service expansion, funding initiatives, mergers and acquisitions.

Metabolomics Market Outlook

The market is positioned for sustained growth through 2035 as precision medicine, oncology research, biomarker discovery and multiomics workflows become more widely adopted. Despite geopolitical, supply chain and cost-related risks, continued innovation in analytical instruments, bioinformatics and outsourced research services is expected to create long-term opportunities for technology providers, pharmaceutical companies and clinical research organizations.

Key Topics Covered

1 Preface

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Key Assumptions

1.3 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope

1.4 Research Methodology

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Metabolomics Market Overview

3.1 Global Metabolomics Market Historical Value (2019-2025)

3.2 Global Metabolomics Market Forecast Value (2026-2035)

4 Vendor Positioning Analysis

4.1 Key Vendors

4.2 Prospective Leaders

4.3 Niche Leaders

4.4 Disruptors

5 Global Metabolomics Market Landscape*

5.1 Global Metabolomics Market: Developers Landscape

5.1.1 Analysis by Year of Establishment

5.1.2 Analysis by Company Size

5.1.3 Analysis by Region

5.2 Global Metabolomics Market: Product Landscape

5.2.1 Analysis by Product and Services

5.2.2 Analysis by Application

5.2.3 Analysis by Indication

6 Global Metabolomics Market Dynamics

6.1 Market Drivers and Constraints

6.2 SWOT Analysis

6.2.1 Strengths

6.2.2 Weaknesses

6.2.3 Opportunities

6.2.4 Threats

6.3 PESTEL Analysis

6.3.1 Political

6.3.2 Economic

6.3.3 Social

6.3.4 Technological

6.3.5 Legal

6.3.6 Environment

6.4 Porter's Five Forces Model

6.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

6.4.4 Threat of Substitutes

6.4.5 Degree of Rivalry

6.5 Key Demand Indicators

6.6 Key Price Indicators

6.7 Industry Events, Initiatives, and Trends

6.8 Value Chain Analysis

7 Global Metabolomics Market Segmentation (219-2035)

7.1 Global Metabolomics Market (2019-2035) by Product and Services

7.1.1 Market Overview

7.1.2 Metabolomics Instruments

7.1.2.1 Separation Tools

7.1.2.2 Detection Tools

7.1.3 Metabolomics Bioinformatics Tools and Services

7.2 Global Metabolomics Market (2019-2035) by Application

7.2.1 Market Overview

7.2.2 Biomarker Discovery

7.2.3 Drug Discovery

7.2.4 Toxicology Testing

7.2.5 Nutrigenomics

7.2.6 Functional Genomics

7.2.7 Personalized Medicine

7.2.8 Other Applications

7.3 Global Metabolomics Market (2019-2035) by Indication

7.3.1 Market Overview

7.3.2 Cancer

7.3.3 Cardiovascular Disorders

7.3.4 Neurological Disorders

7.3.5 Inborn Errors of Metabolism

7.3.6 Other Indications

7.4 Global Metabolomics Market (2019-2035) by End User

7.4.1 Market Overview

7.4.2 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

7.4.3 Contract Research Organizations

7.4.4 Others

7.5 Global Metabolomics Market (2019-2035) by Region

7.5.1 Market Overview

7.5.2 North America

7.5.3 Europe

7.5.4 Asia Pacific

7.5.5 Latin America

7.5.6 Middle East and Africa

8 North America Metabolomics Market (219-2035)

8.1 North America Metabolomics Market (2019-2035) by Product and Services

8.1.1 Market Overview

8.1.2 Metabolomics Instruments

8.1.2.1 Separation Tools

8.1.2.2 Detection Tools

8.1.3 Metabolomics Bioinformatics Tools and Services

8.2 North America Metabolomics Market (2019-2035) by Application

8.2.1 Market Overview

8.2.2 Biomarker Discovery

8.2.3 Drug Discovery

8.2.4 Toxicology Testing

8.2.5 Nutrigenomics

8.2.6 Functional Genomics

8.2.7 Personalized Medicine

8.2.8 Other Applications

8.3 North America Metabolomics Market (2019-2035) by Country

8.3.1 United States of America

8.3.2 Canada

9 Europe Metabolomics Market (219-2035)

9.1 Europe Metabolomics Market (2019-2035) by Product and Services

9.1.1 Market Overview

9.1.2 Metabolomics Instruments

9.1.2.1 Separation Tools

9.1.2.2 Detection Tools

9.1.3 Metabolomics Bioinformatics Tools and Services

9.2 Europe Metabolomics Market (2019-2035) by Application

9.2.1 Market Overview

9.2.2 Biomarker Discovery

9.2.3 Drug Discovery

9.2.4 Toxicology Testing

9.2.5 Nutrigenomics

9.2.6 Functional Genomics

9.2.7 Personalized Medicine

9.2.8 Other Applications

9.3 Europe Metabolomics Market (2019-2035) by Country

9.3.1 United Kingdom

9.3.2 Germany

9.3.3 France

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.5 Others

10 Asia Pacific Metabolomics Market (219-2035)

10.1 Asia Pacific Metabolomics Market (2019-2035) by Product and Services

10.1.1 Market Overview

10.1.2 Metabolomics Instruments

10.1.2.1 Separation Tools

10.1.2.2 Detection Tools

10.1.3 Metabolomics Bioinformatics Tools and Services

10.2 Asia Pacific Metabolomics Market (2019-2035) by Application

10.2.1 Market Overview

10.2.2 Biomarker Discovery

10.2.3 Drug Discovery

10.2.4 Toxicology Testing

10.2.5 Nutrigenomics

10.2.6 Functional Genomics

10.2.7 Personalized Medicine

10.2.8 Other Applications

10.3 Asia Pacific Metabolomics Market (2019-2035) by Country

10.3.1 China

10.3.2 Japan

10.3.3 India

10.3.4 ASEAN

10.3.5 Australia

10.3.6 Others

11 Latin America Metabolomics Market (219-2035)

11.1 Latin America Metabolomics Market (2019-2035) by Product and Services

11.1.1 Market Overview

11.1.2 Metabolomics Instruments

11.1.2.1 Separation Tools

11.1.2.2 Detection Tools

11.1.3 Metabolomics Bioinformatics Tools and Services

11.2 Latin America Metabolomics Market (2019-2035) by Application

11.2.1 Market Overview

11.2.2 Biomarker Discovery

11.2.3 Drug Discovery

11.2.4 Toxicology Testing

11.2.5 Nutrigenomics

11.2.6 Functional Genomics

11.2.7 Personalized Medicine

11.2.8 Other Applications

11.3 Latin America Metabolomics Market (2019-2035) by Country

11.3.1 Brazil

11.3.2 Argentina

11.3.3 Mexico

11.3.4 Others

12 Middle East and Africa Metabolomics Market (219-2035)

12.1 Middle East and Africa Metabolomics Market (2019-2035) by Product and Services

12.1.1 Market Overview

12.1.2 Metabolomics Instruments

12.1.2.1 Separation Tools

12.1.2.2 Detection Tools

12.1.3 Metabolomics Bioinformatics Tools and Services

12.2 Middle East and Africa Metabolomics Market (2019-2035) by Application

12.2.1 Market Overview

12.2.2 Biomarker Discovery

12.2.3 Drug Discovery

12.2.4 Toxicology Testing

12.2.5 Nutrigenomics

12.2.6 Functional Genomics

12.2.7 Personalized Medicine

12.2.8 Other Applications

12.3 Middle East and Africa Metabolomics Market (2019-2035) by Country

12.3.1 Saudi Arabia

12.3.2 United Arab Emirates

12.3.3 Nigeria

12.3.4 South Africa

12.3.5 Others

13 Regulatory Framework

13.1 Regulatory Overview

13.2 US FDA

13.3 EU EMA

13.4 INDIA CDSCO

13.5 JAPAN PMDA

13.6 Others

14 Patent Analysis

14.1 Analysis by Type of Patent

14.2 Analysis by Publication Year

14.3 Analysis by Issuing Authority

14.4 Analysis by Patent Age

14.5 Analysis by CPC Analysis

14.6 Analysis by Patent Valuation

14.7 Analysis by Key Players

15 Grants Analysis

15.1 Analysis by Year

15.2 Analysis by Amount Awarded

15.3 Analysis by Issuing Authority

15.4 Analysis by Grant Application

15.5 Analysis by Funding Institute

15.6 Analysis by Departments

15.7 Analysis by Recipient Organization

16 Funding and Investment Analysis

16.1 Analysis by Funding Instances

16.2 Analysis by Type of Funding

16.3 Analysis by Funding Amount

16.4 Analysis by Leading Players

16.5 Analysis by Leading Investors

16.6 Analysis by Geography

17 Strategic Initiatives

17.1 Analysis by Partnership Instances

17.2 Analysis by Type of Partnership

17.3 Analysis by Leading Players

17.4 Analysis by Geography

18 Supplier Landscape

18.1 Market Share Analysis, By Region (Top 5 Companies)

18.1.1 Market Share Analysis: Global

18.1.2 Market Share Analysis: North America

18.1.3 Market Share Analysis: Europe

18.1.4 Market Share Analysis: Asia Pacific

18.1.5 Market Share Analysis: Others

18.2 Agilent Technologies, Inc.

18.2.1 Financial Analysis

18.2.2 Product Portfolio

18.2.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

18.2.4 Company News and Development

18.2.5 Certifications

18.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

18.3.1 Financial Analysis

18.3.2 Product Portfolio

18.3.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

18.3.4 Company News and Development

18.3.5 Certifications

18.4 Bruker Corporation

18.4.1 Financial Analysis

18.4.2 Product Portfolio

18.4.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

18.4.4 Company News and Development

18.4.5 Certifications

18.5 Shimadzu Corporation

18.5.1 Financial Analysis

18.5.2 Product Portfolio

18.5.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

18.5.4 Company News and Development

18.5.5 Certifications

18.6 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

18.6.1 Financial Analysis

18.6.2 Product Portfolio

18.6.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

18.6.4 Company News and Development

18.6.5 Certifications

18.7 Metabolon, Inc.

18.7.1 Financial Analysis

18.7.2 Product Portfolio

18.7.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

18.7.4 Company News and Development

18.7.5 Certifications

18.8 Danaher Corporation

18.8.1 Financial Analysis

18.8.2 Product Portfolio

18.8.3 Demographic

18.8.4 Company News and Development

18.8.5 Certifications

18.9 PerkinElmer Inc.

18.9.1 Financial Analysis

18.9.2 Product Portfolio

18.9.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

18.9.4 Company News and Development

18.9.5 Certifications

18.10 Human Metabolome Technologies

18.10.1 Financial Analysis

18.10.2 Product Portfolio

18.10.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

18.10.4 Company News and Development

18.10.5 Certifications

18.11 Bioanalytical Systems, Inc.

18.11.1 Financial Analysis

18.11.2 Product Portfolio

18.11.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

18.11.4 Company News and Development

18.11.5 Certifications

19 Global Metabolomics Market - Distribution Model (Additional Insight)

19.1 Overview

19.2 Potential Distributors

19.3 Key Parameters for Distribution Partner Assessment

20 Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) Insights (Additional Insight)

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