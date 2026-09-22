Global Biochips Market To Reach US$29.31 Billion By 2035, Expanding At A 14.36% CAGR As Precision Medicine, Advanced Diagnostics And Drug Discovery Create New Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Demand for rapid, miniaturized diagnostics and personalized medicine is driving biochip adoption, creating opportunities in microfluidics, AI-enabled testing and drug discovery

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Biochip Market Size, Share and Growth Analysis Report - Forecast Trends and Outlook (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global biochip market was valued at USD 7.66 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 29.31 billion by 2035. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 14.36% from 2026 to 2035, supported by rising demand for rapid diagnostics, increasing chronic and infectious disease prevalence, and continued advances in microarray and microfluidics technologies.

Growing adoption of personalized medicine, point-of-care testing and high-throughput analytical platforms is strengthening demand across clinical, pharmaceutical and research environments. Government funding, biotechnology investment and the integration of artificial intelligence and data analytics are also improving diagnostic accuracy, research productivity and biochip performance.

Biochip Market Highlights



The market was valued at USD 7.66 billion in 2025.

Revenue is forecast to reach USD 29.31 billion by 2035.

The market is projected to register a CAGR of 14.36% between 2026 and 2035.

DNA chips accounted for more than 38% of historical revenue by type.

Biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies generated over 55% of historical revenue by end user. North America represented nearly 48% of the market during the historical period.

Key Biochip Market Growth Drivers

Demand for advanced diagnostic and research platforms is increasing as healthcare providers and life sciences companies seek faster, more precise testing capabilities. Biochips are gaining importance in disease diagnostics, genomics, proteomics, drug discovery and development, particularly as laboratories move toward automated and high-throughput workflows.

Organ-on-chip innovation is another significant market driver. In August 2025, ISMO Bio-Photonics advanced organ-on-chip platforms designed to support human-relevant drug testing and reduce reliance on animal models. Developments of this kind can accelerate preclinical research, improve pharmaceutical decision-making and encourage further investment in microfluidic systems.

Commercialization of lab-on-chip technologies is also expanding. The June 2025 Lab-on-Chip World Congress highlighted broader adoption of microfluidics-based platforms across biotechnology and diagnostics. Industry events and collaborations are supporting technology transfer, strategic partnerships and the introduction of miniaturized systems for point-of-care testing and personalized healthcare.

Market Segmentation

The biochip market is segmented by technology into microarray and microfluidics. By type, the market includes DNA chips, lab-on-a-chips, protein chips and other biochip products. Major applications include drug discovery and development, disease diagnostics, genomics and proteomics.

Key end users include hospitals and diagnostic centers, academic and research institutes, biotechnology companies and pharmaceutical manufacturers. The regional analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

DNA Chips Maintain a Leading Market Position

DNA chips held the largest historical revenue share by type, exceeding 38%. The segment benefits from extensive use in genomic research, gene analysis, molecular profiling and disease diagnostics. Continued investment in precision medicine and demand for high-throughput analysis are expected to reinforce the segment's position throughout the forecast period.

North America Leads the Global Biochip Market

North America accounted for nearly 48% of historical market revenue. The region's leadership is supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, substantial biotechnology and pharmaceutical investment, early adoption of diagnostic technologies, and strong demand for point-of-care solutions. Ongoing development of lab-on-chip systems and other integrated platforms is expected to support continued regional growth.

Competitive Landscape

The biochip market features established diagnostics, life sciences and laboratory technology companies pursuing product development, patent activity, partnerships and other strategic initiatives.

Abbott Laboratories Inc. maintains a substantial global presence across diagnostics, medical devices, nutrition and pharmaceuticals. Its diagnostic portfolio includes biosensor-based and laboratory testing technologies supporting rapid disease detection and point-of-care applications.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. provides genomic, proteomic and analytical solutions for research, clinical diagnostics and pharmaceutical development. Its DNA microarray technologies support gene analysis, molecular biology and precision medicine applications.

PerkinElmer Inc. serves diagnostics and life sciences markets through genomics, imaging, screening and laboratory solutions. Its technologies support biomarker detection, disease analysis and pharmaceutical research.

Fluidigm Corporation specializes in integrated fluidic systems, genomics and single-cell analysis. Its microfluidic technologies enable precise sample handling and high-throughput analysis for research institutions and biopharmaceutical organizations.

Other prominent companies include Illumina, Inc.; GE Healthcare Inc.; Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG; bioMerieux SA; HORIBA, Ltd.; QIAGEN N.V.; Randox Laboratories Ltd.; OriGene Technologies, Inc.; and Cepheid, a Danaher Corporation company.

Market Outlook

The biochip market outlook remains favorable as diagnostic miniaturization, microfluidics adoption, molecular profiling and personalized medicine reshape healthcare and life sciences research. Future growth will be influenced by product commercialization, regulatory requirements, research funding and strategic collaboration. Companies capable of delivering scalable, accurate and integrated biochip platforms are expected to benefit from expanding demand across diagnostic, pharmaceutical and academic settings through 2035.

Key Topics Covered

1 Preface

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Key Assumptions

1.3 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope

1.4 Research Methodology

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Biochip Market Overview

3.1 Global Biochip Market Historical Value (2019-2025)

3.2 Global Biochip Market Forecast Value (2026-2035)

4 Global Biochip Market Landscape*

4.1 Global Biochip Market: Developers Landscape

4.1.1 Analysis by Year of Establishment

4.1.2 Analysis by Company Size

4.1.3 Analysis by Region

4.2 Global Biochip Market: Product Landscape

4.2.1 Analysis by Type

4.2.2 Analysis by Application

5 Global Biochip Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers and Constraints

5.2 SWOT Analysis

5.2.1 Strengths

5.2.2 Weaknesses

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.4 Threats

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Model

5.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.5 Degree of Rivalry

5.4 Key Demand Indicators

5.5 Key Price Indicators

5.6 Industry Events, Initiatives, and Trends

5.7 Value Chain Analysis

6 Global Biochip Market Segmentation

6.1 Global Biochip Market (2019-2035) by Technology

6.1.1 Market Overview

6.1.2 Microarray

6.1.3 Microfluidics

6.2 Global Biochip Market (2019-2035) by Type

6.2.1 Market Overview

6.2.2 DNA Chips

6.2.3 Lab-On-a-Chips

6.2.4 Protein Chips

6.2.5 Others

6.3 Global Biochip Market (2019-2035) by Application

6.3.1 Market Overview

6.3.2 Drug Discovery and Development

6.3.3 Disease Diagnostics

6.3.4 Genomics

6.3.5 Proteomics

6.3.6 Others

6.4 Global Biochip Market (2019-2035) by End User

6.4.1 Market Overview

6.4.2 Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

6.4.3 Academics and Research Institutes

6.4.4 Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

6.4.5 Others

6.5 Global Biochip Market (2019-2035) by Region

6.5.1 Market Overview

6.5.2 North America

6.5.3 Europe

6.5.4 Asia Pacific

6.5.5 Latin America

6.5.6 Middle East and Africa

7 North America Biochip Market (219-2035)

7.1 North America Biochip Market (2019-2035) by Technology

7.1.1 Market Overview

7.1.2 Microarray

7.1.3 Microfluidics

7.1.4 Others

7.2 North America Biochip Market (2019-2035) by Type

7.2.1 Market Overview

7.2.2 DNA Chips

7.2.3 Lab-On-a-Chips

7.2.4 Protein Chips

7.2.5 Others

7.3 North America Biochip Market (2019-2035) by Country

7.3.1 United States of America

7.3.2 Canada

8 Europe Biochip Market (219-2035)

8.1 Europe Biochip Market (2019-2035) by Technology

8.1.1 Market Overview

8.1.2 Microarray

8.1.3 Microfluidics

8.1.4 Others

8.2 Europe Biochip Market (2019-2035) by Type

8.2.1 Market Overview

8.2.2 DNA Chips

8.2.3 Lab-On-a-Chips

8.2.4 Protein Chips

8.2.5 Others

8.3 Europe Biochip Market (2019-2035) by Country

8.3.1 United Kingdom

8.3.2 Germany

8.3.3 France

8.3.4 Italy

8.3.5 Others

9 Asia Pacific Biochip Market (219-2035)

9.1 Asia Pacific Biochip Market (2019-2035) by Technology

9.1.1 Market Overview

9.1.2 Microarray

9.1.3 Microfluidics

9.1.4 Others

9.2 Asia Pacific Biochip Market (2019-2035) by Type

9.2.1 Market Overview

9.2.2 DNA Chips

9.2.3 Lab-On-a-Chips

9.2.4 Protein Chips

9.2.5 Others

9.3 Asia Pacific Biochip Market (2019-2035) by Country

9.3.1 China

9.3.2 Japan

9.3.3 India

9.3.4 Australia

9.3.5 ASEAN

9.3.6 Others

10 Latin America Biochip Market (219-2035)

10.1 Latin America Biochip Market (2019-2035) by Technology

10.1.1 Market Overview

10.1.2 Microarray

10.1.3 Microfluidics

10.1.4 Others

10.2 Latin America Biochip Market (2019-2035) by Type

10.2.1 Market Overview

10.2.2 DNA Chips

10.2.3 Lab-On-a-Chips

10.2.4 Protein Chips

10.2.5 Others

10.3 Latin America Biochip Market (2019-2035) by Country

10.3.1 Brazil

10.3.2 Argentina

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Others

11 Middle East and Africa Biochip Market (219-2035)

11.1 Middle East and Africa Biochip Market (2019-2035) by Technology

11.1.1 Market Overview

11.1.2 Microarray

11.1.3 Microfluidics

11.1.4 Others

11.2 Middle East and Africa Biochip Market (2019-2035) by Type

11.2.1 Market Overview

11.2.2 DNA Chips

11.2.3 Lab-On-a-Chips

11.2.4 Protein Chips

11.2.5 Others

11.3 Middle East and Africa Biochip Market (2019-2035) by Country

11.3.1 Saudi Arabia

11.3.2 United Arab Emirates

11.3.3 Nigeria

11.3.4 South Africa

11.3.5 Others

12 Regulatory Framework

12.1 Regulatory Overview

12.1.1 US FDA

12.1.2 EU EMA

12.1.3 INDIA CDSCO

12.1.4 JAPAN PMDA

12.1.5 Others

13 Patent Analysis

13.1 Analysis by Type of Patent

13.2 Analysis by Publication Year

13.3 Analysis by Issuing Authority

13.4 Analysis by Patent Age

13.5 Analysis by CPC Analysis

13.6 Analysis by Patent Valuation

13.7 Analysis by Key Players

14 Grants Analysis

14.1 Analysis by Year

14.2 Analysis by Amount Awarded

14.3 Analysis by Issuing Authority

14.4 Analysis by Grant Application

14.5 Analysis by Funding Institute

14.6 Analysis by NIH Departments

14.7 Analysis by Recipient Organization

15 Funding Analysis

15.1 Analysis by Funding Instances

15.2 Analysis by Type of Funding

15.3 Analysis by Funding Amount

15.4 Analysis by Leading Players

15.5 Analysis by Leading Investors

15.6 Analysis by Geography

16 Partnership and Collaborations Analysis

16.1 Analysis by Partnership Instances

16.2 Analysis by Type of Partnership

16.3 Analysis by Leading Players

16.4 Analysis by Geography

17 Supplier Landscape

17.1 Abbott Laboratories Inc.

17.1.1 Financial Analysis

17.1.2 Product Portfolio

17.1.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

17.1.4 Mergers and Acquisitions

17.1.5 Certifications

17.2 Agilent Technologies, Inc.

17.2.1 Financial Analysis

17.2.2 Product Portfolio

17.2.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

17.2.4 Mergers and Acquisitions

17.2.5 Certifications

17.3 PerkinElmer Inc.

17.3.1 Financial Analysis

17.3.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

17.3.4 Mergers and Acquisitions

17.3.5 Certifications

17.4 Fluidigm Corporation

17.4.1 Financial Analysis

17.4.2 Product Portfolio

17.4.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

17.4.4 Mergers and Acquisitions

17.4.5 Certifications

17.5 Illumina, Inc.

17.5.1 Financial Analysis

17.5.2 Product Portfolio

17.5.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

17.5.4 Mergers and Acquisitions

17.5.5 Certifications

17.6 GE Healthcare Inc.

17.6.1 Financial Analysis

17.6.2 Product Portfolio

17.6.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

17.6.4 Mergers and Acquisitions

17.6.5 Certifications

17.7 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

17.7.1 Financial Analysis

17.7.2 Product Portfolio

17.7.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

17.7.4 Mergers and Acquisitions

17.7.5 Certifications

17.8 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

17.8.1 Financial Analysis

17.8.2 Product Portfolio

17.8.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

17.8.4 Mergers and Acquisitions

17.8.5 Certifications

17.9 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

17.9.1 Financial Analysis

17.9.2 Product Portfolio

17.9.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

17.9.4 Mergers and Acquisitions

17.9.5 Certifications

17.10 BioMerieux SA

17.10.1 Financial Analysis

17.10.2 Product Portfolio

17.10.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

17.10.4 Mergers and Acquisitions

17.10.5 Certifications

17.11 HORIBA, Ltd.

17.11.1 Financial Analysis

17.11.2 Product Portfolio

17.11.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

17.11.4 Mergers and Acquisitions

17.11.5 Certifications

17.12 QIAGEN N.V.

17.12.1 Financial Analysis

17.12.2 Product Portfolio

17.12.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

17.12.4 Mergers and Acquisitions

17.12.5 Certifications

17.13 Randox Laboratories Ltd.

17.13.1 Financial Analysis

17.13.2 Product Portfolio

17.13.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

17.13.4 Mergers and Acquisitions

17.13.5 Certifications

17.14 OriGene Technologies, Inc.

17.14.1 Financial Analysis

17.14.2 Product Portfolio

17.14.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

17.14.4 Mergers and Acquisitions

17.14.5 Certifications

17.15 Cepheid (Danaher Corporation)

17.15.1 Financial Analysis

17.15.2 Product Portfolio

17.15.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

17.15.4 Mergers and Acquisitions

17.15.5 Certifications

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