Delinea Named A Winner Of The United States Top Workplaces 2026 Award

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Identity security leader is recognized as a Top Workplace for Remote Work

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delinea, the identity security platform that continuously controls what AI agents, humans, and machines can do and for how long, has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2026 honor by TopWorkplaces.com.

This list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures the employee experience and its component themes, including employees feeling Respected & Supported, Enabled to Grow, and Empowered to Execute, to name a few.

"We're proud to again be named a Top Workplace for Remote Work," said Missy Ballew, Chief People Officer at Delinea. "This award reflects the culture we have created together, one where flexibility and accountability reinforce each other, no matter where our people work."

Delinea delivers an identity security platform that governs what AI agents, humans, and machines do once they have access. It extends privileged access management into continuous, just-in-time authorization across on-premises, multi-cloud, and ephemeral infrastructure, reducing standing privilege and minimizing risk without disruption. This commitment to innovation is why Delinea was recognized as a leader in major analyst reports for Privileged Access Management in 2025, including Gartner, Forrester, and IDC. It was also recognized as a leader in analyst reports for Non-Human Identity Management in 2025 from KuppingerCole and Frost & Sullivan.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO.“That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

To learn more about Delinea's open career opportunities and commitment to creating a positive work environment, visit:

About Delinea

Delinea is the identity security platform that continuously controls what AI agents, humans, and machines can do and for how long. It enforces just-in-time authorization at the moment of action, not just when access is first granted, reducing reliance on standing privilege across on-premises, multi-cloud, and ephemeral infrastructure. Build on deep privileged access management expertise, the Delinea Platform continuously discovers identities, analyzes risk, and enforces least privilege, so every access decision is defensible. This gives organizations the visibility and control to adopt AI with confidence. Learn more at delinea.com.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.TM

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 20 years of culture research and the results from 30 million employees surveyed across more than 80,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

CONTACT: Delinea Media Contact Justin Ordman Corporate Communications Director...