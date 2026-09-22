Ball Screws Global Market Opportunity Analysis And Growth Forecast (2026-2036) Featuring THK Co., NSK, HIWIN Technologies Corp., Bosch Rexroth, Schaeffler And Other Key Players

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ground ball screws and machine tools will lead the market, while automotive and EV applications and below-16 mm shafts will record the fastest growth

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Ball Screws Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2026-2036)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the research report, the global ball screws market is projected to reach USD 15.6 billion by 2036 from USD 7.82 billion in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period (2026-2036). The growth of this market is primarily driven by the accelerating global industrial automation investment, the rapid expansion of electric vehicle manufacturing, and the sustained capital investment in semiconductor fabrication capacity. Ball screws are critical precision mechanical devices that convert rotational motion into controlled linear motion with high efficiency and low friction, making them indispensable in any mechanical system that requires precise and reliable linear movement.

The global ball screws market is undergoing a profound structural transformation as the manufacturing industry shifts from traditional hydraulic and pneumatic systems toward high-precision electromechanical actuation. This evolution is being catalyzed by the urgent need for higher energy efficiency, improved positioning accuracy, and reduced maintenance requirements in automated production environments. The industry is witnessing a significant transition from standard rolled ball screws toward high-precision ground ball screws and specialized hollow-shaft internally cooled designs, which address thermal errors in high-productivity machining. Furthermore, the rapid digitalization of manufacturing, often referred to as Industry 4.0, is driving the demand for smart ball screws integrated with embedded condition monitoring for predictive maintenance. This dynamic shift ensures sustained demand for flexible and scalable motion control infrastructure that can adapt to evolving industrial automation and electrification goals.

Market Segmentation

The global ball screws market is segmented by type (ground ball screws and rolled ball screws), nut configuration (single nut and double nut), shaft diameter (below 16 mm, 16 mm-40 mm, 41 mm-80 mm, and above 80 mm), end-use industry (machine tools & machining centers, industrial automation & robotics, semiconductor & electronics manufacturing equipment, aerospace & defense, medical equipment & devices, automotive & electric vehicles, and other end-use industries), and geography. The study evaluation includes industry competitors and analyzes the market at the country level.

Based on Type

By type, the ground ball screws segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global ball screws market in 2026. This dominance is attributed to the critical requirement for high positional accuracy and repeatability in CNC machine tools, semiconductor wafer handling systems, and aerospace actuation. Ground ball screws, manufactured through precision grinding of the screw shaft, achieve tight dimensional tolerances and excellent surface finishes (grades C0 to C5). Conversely, the rolled ball screws segment is projected to register a steady growth rate, driven by their cost-effectiveness and rapid production times, making them suitable for general industrial machinery and conventional automation systems where extreme precision is less critical.

Based on Nut Configuration

By nut configuration, the single nut segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global ball screws market in 2026. Single nut configurations are widely used in a variety of industrial applications due to their compact design and sufficient load capacity for most general-purpose automation tasks. Meanwhile, the double nut segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for high-rigidity and zero-backlash motion control in heavy-duty machining centers and precision semiconductor equipment, where double nut assemblies provide superior preload control and stability under varying loads.

Based on Shaft Diameter

By shaft diameter, the 16 mm-40 mm segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global ball screws market in 2026. This diameter range represents the industry standard for a vast majority of CNC machine tools, industrial robots, and automated packaging machinery. Conversely, the below 16 mm segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This rapid growth is driven by the miniaturization trend in medical devices, laboratory automation, and next-generation semiconductor equipment, where compact and high-precision linear motion components are increasingly required.

Based on End-Use Industry

By end-use industry, the machine tools & machining centers segment is expected to hold the largest share in 2026. Ball screws act as the main linear positioning mechanism in CNC machining centers, directly affecting the productivity and surface quality of machined parts. Conversely, the automotive & electric vehicles segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This rapid expansion is driven by the shift from hydraulic to electromechanical actuation in electric power steering (EPS), electronic parking brakes, and brake-by-wire systems, where ball screws provide the necessary high-efficiency force conversion for next-generation vehicle platforms.

Geographic Analysis

In 2026, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the global ball screws market and is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The region's leadership is underpinned by the massive concentration of machine tool builders, semiconductor manufacturers, and automotive OEMs in China, Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea. China, in particular, is a global hub for industrial automation and EV production, driving immense demand for precision motion components. Key companies in the Asia-Pacific market include NSK Ltd. (Japan), THK Co., Ltd. (Japan), HIWIN Technologies Corp. (Taiwan), and Kuroda Precision Industries Ltd. (Japan).

Europe remains a critical market for ball screws, characterized by a high concentration of advanced machine tool and aerospace manufacturers in Germany, Italy, and Switzerland. The region's focus on high-precision and high-quality industrial equipment drives the demand for premium ground ball screws. European manufacturers are also at the forefront of integrating smart features like condition monitoring into linear motion systems. Key companies in the Europe market include SKF Group (Sweden), Schaeffler AG (Germany), Bosch Rexroth AG (Germany), and PMB Helice (Switzerland).

North America is a significant market for ball screws, driven by the robust aerospace and defense industry and the reshoring of semiconductor and medical device manufacturing in the United States. The region's demand is characterized by a high requirement for specialized and custom-engineered ball screw solutions for flight control and advanced medical robotics. Key companies in the North America market include Barnes Industries, Inc. (U.S.) and Dynatect Manufacturing, Inc. (U.S.).

Latin America is an emerging market for ball screws, driven by the modernization of automotive assembly lines and food processing facilities in Brazil and Mexico. The region is seeing a shift toward more automated production processes as manufacturers seek to improve operational efficiency and competitiveness in the global market.

The Middle East & Africa region is experiencing growing interest in ball screws as part of national efforts to develop local manufacturing sectors and high-tech industrial hubs. Investments in energy and infrastructure projects are also contributing to the demand for industrial automation components in the region.

Key Players

The key players operating in the global ball screws market include NSK Ltd. (Japan), THK Co., Ltd. (Japan), HIWIN Technologies Corp. (Taiwan), SKF Group (Sweden), Schaeffler AG (Germany), Bosch Rexroth AG (Germany), TBI Motion Technology Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Kuroda Precision Industries Ltd. (Japan), KSS Co., Ltd. (Japan), PMB Helice (Switzerland), Barnes Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Dynatect Manufacturing, Inc. (U.S.), and Steinmeyer Mechatronik GmbH (Germany).

Key Questions Answered in the Report



What is the value of revenue generated from the global ball screws market?

At what rate is the ball screws demand projected to grow for the next 10 years?

What are the historical market sizes and growth rates of the global ball screws market?

What are the major factors impacting the growth of this market? What are the major opportunities for existing players and new entrants in the market?

Which segments in terms of type, nut configuration, shaft diameter, and end-use industry are expected to create major traction for the vendors in this market?

What are the key geographical trends in this market? Which regions/countries are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the companies operating in the ball screws market?

Who are the major players in the ball screws market? What are their specific offerings in this market? What are the recent strategic developments in the global ball screws market? What are the impacts of these strategic developments on the market?

Scope of the Report



Ball Screws Market Assessment - by Type



Ground Ball Screws Rolled Ball Screws

Ball Screws Market Assessment - by Nut Configuration



Single Nut Double Nut

Ball Screws Market Assessment - by Shaft Diameter



Below 16 mm

16 mm-40 mm

41 mm-80 mm Above 80 mm

Ball Screws Market Assessment - by End-Use Industry



Machine Tools & Machining Centers

Industrial Automation & Robotics

Semiconductor & Electronics Manufacturing Equipment

Aerospace & Defense

Medical Equipment & Devices

Automotive & Electric Vehicles Others

Ball Screws Market Assessment - by Geography



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, Italy, Switzerland, France, U.K., Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Companies Featured



THK Co., Ltd.

NSK Ltd.

HIWIN Technologies Corp.

Bosch Rexroth AG

Schaeffler AG

SKF AB

PMI Group (Precision Motion Industries)

TBI Motion Technology Co., Ltd.

Kuroda Precision Industries Ltd.

Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp.

JTEKT Corporation

Tsubaki Nakashima Co., Ltd.

Nidec Corporation

KSS Co., Ltd.

NB Corporation

Steinmeyer Mechatronik GmbH (part of AMETEK Inc.)

Thomson Industries, Inc. (part of Danaher Corporation)

Barnes Industries, Inc.

Umbra Cuscinetti S.p.A. SBC Linear Co., Ltd.

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