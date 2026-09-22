Global Sodium-Ion Battery Market To Reach US$1.42 Billion By 2034, Driven By Grid Storage And Electric Mobility Demand

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Sodium-ion Battery Market Report by Product Type, Application, End-user, Countries and Companies Analysis 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sodium-ion battery market is projected to grow from US$492.53 million in 2025 to US$1.42 billion by 2034, registering a compound annual growth rate of 12.53% from 2026 to 2034. Market expansion is being supported by rising demand for grid-scale energy storage, renewable energy integration, electric mobility and supply chain diversification. Sodium's broad availability, cost stability and favorable safety profile are strengthening the commercial outlook for sodium-ion battery technology.

Sodium-Ion Battery Market Overview

Sodium-ion batteries are gaining traction as an alternative to conventional lithium-ion technologies, particularly in applications where affordability, thermal stability and raw material availability take priority over maximum energy density. Growing concerns about lithium supply constraints and volatile prices for lithium, nickel and cobalt are prompting battery manufacturers, utilities and automotive companies to evaluate alternative chemistries.

Research and commercialization programs are focused on improving energy density, cycle life, charging performance and operational efficiency. These advances are expanding opportunities across stationary energy storage, renewable power systems, industrial applications and selected electric vehicle categories. Continued investment in pilot projects, production facilities and supply chain development is expected to accelerate market maturity.

Key Sodium-Ion Battery Market Growth Drivers

European electric vehicle manufacturers are assessing sodium-ion batteries for entry-level and short-range vehicles as the European Union advances carbon footprint reporting and recycled-content requirements. Stellantis and Volkswagen have tested sodium-based battery packs for A- and B-segment vehicles, while Northvolt and Altris have developed a 160 Wh/kg prototype. Sodium-ion technology may help manufacturers reduce exposure to cobalt, nickel and lithium supply risks while supporting compliance with battery passport and sustainability requirements.

China is also driving global sodium-ion battery adoption through policy support and large-scale energy storage tenders. Provincial grid operators in Guangxi and Jiangsu awarded more than 100 MWh of sodium-ion contracts in 2025. HiNa Battery deployed a 100 MWh system in Nanning that reportedly achieved 92% round-trip efficiency over 5,000 cycles and a levelized storage cost below US$0.10 per kWh. Preferential financing and domestic access to soda ash are further supporting project economics and commercial expansion.

Rising lithium iron phosphate cathode costs have also narrowed the price gap between LFP and sodium-ion battery packs. CATL's Naxtra cell reportedly achieved a 2025 pack-level bill of materials of approximately US$55 per kWh when reduced thermal-management requirements were considered. This cost position is increasing interest in four-hour energy storage systems for solar load shifting and other utility applications.

Market Challenges

Lower energy density remains a significant barrier to broader sodium-ion battery adoption. The performance gap can limit use in applications requiring compact, lightweight battery systems, particularly long-range electric vehicles and portable electronics. Manufacturers must continue improving cathode and anode materials, cell design and pack efficiency to compete across a wider range of end-use markets.

Limited commercial infrastructure also presents a challenge. Sodium-ion battery manufacturing capacity, supply chains, industry standards and technical support networks remain less developed than those serving lithium-ion technology. Many facilities are still progressing from pilot production to commercial scale, making investment in manufacturing ecosystems, quality assurance and customer validation essential.

Regional Market Outlook

The United States sodium-ion battery market is benefiting from investment in domestic energy storage, grid modernization and critical-mineral supply chain resilience. Government support for clean energy manufacturing, combined with a strong research and technology ecosystem, is creating opportunities in stationary storage and industrial applications.

In the United Kingdom, renewable energy deployment, decarbonization policies and academic research are supporting sodium-ion battery innovation. Utilities and project developers are evaluating the technology for grid-scale storage, where cost, sustainability and long-duration performance are central purchasing considerations.

China is expected to remain a leading sodium-ion battery market due to its established battery manufacturing base, policy support and large domestic demand for energy storage. Commercial-scale production, grid projects and emerging mobility applications are positioning the country as a major contributor to global capacity growth.

The United Arab Emirates represents an emerging opportunity as investment in solar power, smart grids and energy diversification increases. Sodium-ion batteries could support stationary storage projects designed to improve renewable energy integration and grid reliability.

Recent Sodium-Ion Battery Industry Developments



In February 2026, CHANGAN Automobile and CATL unveiled what they described as the world's first mass-produced passenger car powered by sodium-ion batteries at the CHANGAN SDA Intelligence Milestone Release and Sodium-Ion Battery Global Strategy Launch. In October 2025, HiNa Battery Technology held a mass-production launch event marking its transition toward wider commercial deployment. The company announced plans to expand the production of high-performance, cost-competitive sodium-ion battery solutions.

Sodium-Ion Battery Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by battery type into sodium-sulphur, sodium-salt and sodium-air batteries. Major applications include stationary energy storage and transportation. Principal end users include the automotive, industrial, consumer electronics and energy storage sectors.

Geographic coverage includes the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, Turkey, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Leading Companies in the Sodium-Ion Battery Market



Altris AB

Faradion Limited

AMTE Power plc

Natron Energy Inc.

Aquion Energy

NGK Insulators Ltd.

HiNa Battery Technology Co. Ltd.

Tiamat Energy NEI Corporation

Competitive analysis covers company overviews, leadership, recent developments, SWOT assessments and revenue performance. As manufacturers improve performance and expand production capacity, the sodium-ion battery market is positioned for sustained growth across grid storage, renewable energy systems and selected electric mobility applications through 2034.

Key Attributes

