UK Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC) Market To Reach US$2 Billion By 2031 As AI, Automotive And Telecom Demand Accelerates Custom Chip Investment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) UK ASIC opportunities span AI, cloud, edge, automotive and defense demand for energy-efficient custom chips, backed by strong design and IP expertise despite overseas foundry reliance

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "UK Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC) Market - Strategic Insights and Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UK Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC) market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 9.0%, increasing from USD 1.3 billion in 2026 to USD 2.0 billion by 2031. Growth will be supported by rising demand for custom semiconductor solutions across artificial intelligence, cloud computing, telecommunications, automotive electronics, industrial systems, and defense applications.

The UK holds a strategic position in the global semiconductor value chain through its expertise in chip architecture, semiconductor intellectual property, and advanced integrated circuit design. While the country has limited large-scale fabrication capacity, its design-led ecosystem supports global technology companies developing high-performance, energy-efficient custom silicon.

Leading semiconductor design companies and research institutions continue to strengthen the UK ASIC market. The country's processor, graphics, and computing intellectual property is widely licensed for use in devices, data center infrastructure, telecommunications equipment, and embedded systems. Investment in artificial intelligence, edge computing, and cloud platforms is expected to increase demand for ASICs optimized for specific computing workloads.

Key UK ASIC Market Drivers

Demand for workload-optimized semiconductor technology is a major market driver. Data center operators and cloud service providers are adopting custom chips for artificial intelligence inference, networking, data processing, and high-performance computing. These solutions support faster processing and improved energy efficiency, helping operators address rising computing requirements and power consumption.

Artificial intelligence and edge computing are also creating opportunities across automotive electronics, industrial automation, smart devices, and connected infrastructure. These applications require high-performance processing with reduced power consumption and compact system architectures. Continued deployment of autonomous platforms, intelligent sensors, and industrial Internet of Things systems is expected to support further ASIC market growth.

Defense and aerospace applications represent another important source of demand. Investment in secure communications, surveillance, advanced electronic systems, and mission-critical infrastructure is increasing requirements for high-reliability and radiation-hardened ASICs. Security, performance, and operational resilience remain central considerations for these applications.

Market Challenges

The UK ASIC market faces constraints associated with domestic semiconductor manufacturing capacity. Limited access to local advanced fabrication facilities, particularly for 7 nm and 5 nm process nodes, means UK chip designers depend heavily on overseas foundries. This reliance can increase supply chain exposure, production costs, and development lead times.

High non-recurring engineering expenditure also creates barriers for startups and smaller semiconductor companies. ASIC development requires significant investment in specialist talent, electronic design automation tools, verification, prototyping, and fabrication. As a result, commercial adoption is often concentrated in high-volume or high-value applications capable of supporting substantial upfront development costs.

Technology and Application Outlook

The UK ASIC market includes process technologies ranging from 3 nm and below to mature nodes above 22 nm. Leading-edge 5 nm and 7 nm technologies are increasingly important for artificial intelligence acceleration, cloud infrastructure, and other performance-intensive applications. Mature process nodes remain relevant across industrial, automotive, healthcare, and embedded systems where reliability, availability, and cost are critical.

Product categories include full-custom, semi-custom, programmable, and other specialized ASIC designs. Semi-custom ASICs are expected to remain prominent because they provide a practical balance between development expenditure, time to market, and performance. Key application markets include:



Data centers and cloud computing

Networking and telecommunications

Automotive electronics

Consumer electronics

Industrial and IoT systems

Healthcare technology Defense and aerospace

Data centers and cloud computing are anticipated to be among the leading growth areas as hyperscale providers expand the use of custom silicon. Strategic partnerships among semiconductor design houses, intellectual property developers, foundries, and cloud service providers will be increasingly important to next-generation platform development.

Competitive and Strategic Outlook

Competition in the UK Application-Specific Integrated Circuits market centers on processor cores, graphics technology, AI accelerators, low-power architectures, and semiconductor intellectual property licensing. Market participants are investing in heterogeneous computing, energy-efficient processors, and advanced chip designs for autonomous systems, edge platforms, and telecommunications networks.

The UK's established design capabilities provide a strong foundation for sustained market expansion. Although manufacturing dependence remains a strategic risk, continued innovation, research investment, and international collaboration are expected to reinforce the country's position as a global semiconductor design hub.

Key Benefits of the Report



Detailed analysis of market segments, customer groups, industry verticals, policies, and socioeconomic factors

Assessment of competitive positioning and strategies adopted by leading market participants

Evaluation of market drivers, constraints, emerging technologies, and future trends

Actionable insights supporting market entry, investment, product development, and geographic expansion Relevant intelligence for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises

Report Coverage



Historical market data from 2021 to 2025 and forecasts from 2026 to 2031

Growth opportunities, supply chain conditions, regulatory developments, challenges, and trend analysis

Market share evaluation, competitive strategies, and company positioning

Revenue forecasts across technologies, products, applications, and regions Company profiles covering strategies, products, financial performance, and key developments

Businesses can use the report for opportunity assessment, product demand forecasting, market entry planning, capital investment decisions, regulatory analysis, geographic expansion, new product development, and competitive intelligence.

Companies Featured



Arm Holdings

Imagination Technologies

Graphcore

Intel

AMD

NVIDIA

Marvell Technology

Onsemi

NXP Semiconductors Broadcom

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