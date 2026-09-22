Kunfupay Sees 46% Revenue Uplift In Peru After Integrating One-Click Checkout Enabled By EBANX

Within four months of launch, Yape On-File drove a 46% revenue uplift for Kunfupay in Peru. The solution already accounts for 67% of the platform's total processed volume (TPV) in the country and delivered an approval rate of 95%. Sebastian Fantini, Director of Product at EBANX, attributes the success to two factors: the widespread adoption of Yape in a market with very low international credit card penetration, and the seamless payment journey made possible by the new on-file model.

According to data from Yape and the World Bank, 77% of Peruvian adults use Yape, while only 4% hold an international credit card. Nine in ten users of alternative payment methods (APMs) such as Yape do not have a card in the country.

“Beyond the wallet's penetration, Yape On-File enables a frictionless, one-click checkout for every subsequent payment by securely tokenizing users' credentials after the first purchase,” explained Fantini.“This is a transformative model for a platform like Kunfupay, where creators need seamless recurring transactions to retain their audiences.”







Peru is one of Latin America's fastest-growing digital markets. According to data from Payments and Commerce Market Intelligence (PCMI) analyzed by EBANX, Peru's digital commerce sector is valued at USD 24 billion in 2026 and growing at a 13% CAGR, on track to surpass USD 30 billion by 2028.

The fast-paced and increasingly competitive creator economy

From online educators and mentors to subscription businesses and community owners, millions of users of Kunfupay can now sell their courses, memberships, subscriptions, and digital content to audiences in Peru through Yape On-File.

The integration comes at a booming moment for content creators. Goldman Sachs estimates the creator economy is expected to reach USD 480 billion by 2027, nearly doubling its size compared to three years ago.

“To thrive in an increasingly competitive landscape, content creators need to make their creations accessible to the world's fastest-growing markets. This is the bridge that our partnership with EBANX is building,” said Rubén Romero, CEO and Co-Founder of Kunfupay.

According to World Data Lab data featured in EBANX's Beyond Borders 2025 study, emerging markets will add more than 1 billion people to the consumer class in the next decade. This represents a 32% expansion in the number of consumers. In contrast, developed countries will welcome 28 million new consumers, or a 2% growth.

One infrastructure, eight markets

The Yape On-File case is the most recent milestone in the partnership between EBANX and Kunfupay. The partnership has been live as of February 2025, and since then, EBANX has become Kunfupay's payments partner across eight Latin American markets: Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Ecuador, and Bolivia.

As in Peru, each Latin American market demands integrations that reflect the needs, preferences, and behaviors of local consumers. Through the EBANX partnership, Kunfupay enables users of its platform to sell to consumers via multiple payment methods, including the instant payment system Pix in Brazil, the cash-based voucher OXXO Pay in Mexico, and the digital wallet Nequi in Colombia.

The integration also covers other APMs such as bank transfers as well as credit and debit cards across multiple markets, including local card networks such as Elo in Brazil, Carnet in Mexico, and Naranja and Cabal in Argentina. Through the EBANX and Kunfupay partnership, audiences can pay in their local currency, while content creators receive payments in their own currency.

“EBANX has been our entry point into Latin America. The success of Yape On-File in Peru is the best example of what this partnership makes possible,” said Romero.

ABOUT EBANX

EBANX is the leading payments platform connecting global businesses to the world's fastest-growing digital markets. Founded in 2012 in Brazil, EBANX was built with a mission to expand access to international digital commerce. Leveraging proprietary technology, deep market expertise, and robust infrastructure, EBANX enables global companies to offer hundreds of local payment methods across Latin America, Africa, and Asia. More than just payments, EBANX drives growth, enhances sales, and delivers seamless purchase experiences for businesses and end-users alike.

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ABOUT KUNFUPAY

Kunfupay is the financial home of the internet entrepreneur-a commerce, money, and AI platform for creators, educators, and digital businesses selling to global audiences. Global checkout pages powered by Kunfupay's Merchant-of-Record model, multicurrency accounts through licensed partners, and an agentic suite of connected apps-including CRM, email marketing, social publishing, and generative AI tools-help users build and run the next generation of global businesses from day one. Founded in Spain in 2024, Kunfupay's mission is to become the global superapp for digital businesses. Today, Kunfupay is used by more than 6,000 digital businesses worldwide.

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Leo Stamillo

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ContentCO.tech

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