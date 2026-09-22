The Trillion-Dollar Buildout Lands In Las Vegas: Yotta 2026 Opens Next Week

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Yotta has doubled in size again, with more than 6,500 registered attendees set to convene at Caesars Forum Sept. 28-30 to tackle the questions the industry has argued about all year: who pays to power AI, who wins the buildout and what happens when the grid says no.

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In less than one week, the people deciding how the AI era gets built will be in the same building. Yotta 2026 more than 6,500 senior leaders, including more than 600 CEOs, making it the most senior gathering in digital infrastructure and, for three days, the dealmaking capital of the industry.

Capital committed to AI infrastructure has passed a trillion dollars, interconnection queues are now measured in years and the fight over who pays for AI's power has moved out of utility commissions and into statehouses. Yotta is the week the companies at the center of those stories and more go on the record.

The Sessions to Watch

The Yotta 2026 agenda 180 sessions across three mini-summits, eight conference tracks, three expo stages and one main stage. Among the sessions likely to draw the most attention are:



The Trillion-Dollar Buildout: Who Wins the AI Infrastructure Race? with Adam Selipsky, co-founder and CEO of Helix Digital Infrastructure, the KKR-backed venture combining data centers, power and networks in a single platform.

The Utility's Dilemma: Can the Grid Deliver the AI Boom? with Maria Pope, president and CEO of Portland General Electric.

The Social License Crisis: Can Data Centers Win Back the Public? with Chris Crosby, founder and CEO of Compass Datacenters, and Tag Greason, co-CEO of QTS Data Centers.

The GPU Myth: Why AI Compute Won't Be a Commodity with Stephen Balaban, co-founder and CTO of Lambda.

Earth vs Orbit: When Does the Math Flip? as part of the first Orbital Compute Summit at Yotta, treating space-based compute as an investable asset class rather than science fiction. Building the Workforce for the AI Economy, opening the Build Summit with Taylor Stockton, chief innovation officer at the U.S. Department of Labor.

They join a main stage that includes Ami Badani (chief marketing officer, Arm ), Vladimir Troy (VP of AI infrastructure, NVIDIA ), Dylan Patel (founder, CEO and chief analyst, SemiAnalysis ), Chase Lochmiller (co-founder and CEO, Crusoe ), Andy Hock (chief strategy officer, Cerebras Systems ), Adrian Guggisberg (president, distribution solutions division, ABB ), Varun Sivaram (founder and CEO, Emerald AI ), Dan Golding (CTO, ASG ) and Ann Davis Vaughan (AI infrastructure columnist, The Information ). Across the tracks, Chris Malone (head of data centers, OpenAI ), Matthew Hull (VP of AI infrastructure, Google ), Lon Huber (SVP and chief planning officer, Xcel Energy ), Peter de Bock (VP of data center energy and cooling, Eaton ) and Raman Sharma (chief strategy officer, Equinix ) are among more than 300 speakers on the program.

“The building, the power, the chip and the capital stopped being separate conversations a long time ago,” said George Rockett, co-founder of Yotta.“What is different this year is the pressure. Every company here is being asked to move faster than the grid, the supply chain or the permitting process currently allows. Next week is where they work out how.”

The Industry's Biggest Hardtech Showcase

The Yotta Expo is the largest showcase of data center hardtech in the industry, and this year it runs indoors and out. More than 350 sponsors and exhibitors ABB, AECOM, Bloom Energy, Cadence, Celestica, Constellation Energy, Crusoe, CyrusOne, DG Matrix, Eaton, ENGIE, Giga Energy, Hitachi Energy, IREN, Johnson Controls, Lambda, Lenovo, Mission Critical Group, ON.energy, Schneider Electric, Siemens Energy, Tate, Trane Technologies, Vertiv, VoltaGrid, WhiteWater and WTG Energy.

Where the Business Actually Gets Done

Yotta is engineered so the hours between sessions are as productive as the sessions themselves. The networking program iMasons Awards Gala on night two and a full takeover of Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas on the final night with DJ Pauly D on the decks.

One Week Left

Pass prices are higher at the door than they are online, and hotel rooms are thinning with only a few days to go. Register before you travel

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Rebecca Sausner

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Yotta Events Inc.