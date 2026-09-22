DOCS INVESTOR ALERT: Doximity, Inc. Investors With Substantial Losses May Seek To Lead Class Action Lawsuit, Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces - November 16, 2026 Deadline

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Doximity class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

You can also contact attorneys Ken Dolitsky or Michael Albert of Robbins Geller by calling 800/851-7783 or via e-mail at ....

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Doximity operates a digital platform for medical professionals.

The Doximity class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Doximity overstated the impact that its Newsfeed would have on its revenue growth; and (ii) Doximity was losing market share to its competitors with more favorable pricing and engagement models, while also using banner ads and e-newsletters instead of deep engagement tactics.

On November 6, 2025, Doximity allegedly reported second quarter results where they expressed a degree of caution regarding the outlook for ad spending and implied a slowdown in sales growth in the second half of the 2026 fiscal year. On this news, the price of Doximity common stock dropped 13%, according to the complaint.

The complaint further alleges that on February 5, 2026, Doximity lowered its revenue guidance for 2026 full fiscal year, which ended on March 31, 2026, and announced that its sales growth had decelerated while its net income had contracted, which will negatively impact its 2026 fiscal fourth quarter. On this news, the price of Doximity common stock declined 17%, according to the complaint.

Finally, on May 13, 2026, Doximity allegedly announced that it missed its already-reduced revenue guidance and projected a significantly slower pace of growth for its 2027 fiscal year, which ends on March 31, 2027. On this news, the price of Doximity common stock fell 23%, according to the complaint.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Doximity common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Doximity class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Doximity class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Doximity class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Doximity class action lawsuit.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world's leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder rights litigation. Our Firm ranked #1 on the most recent ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report, recovering more than $916 million for investors in 2025. This marks our fourth #1 ranking in the past five years. And in those five years alone, Robbins Geller recovered $8.4 billion for investors – $3.4 billion more than any other law firm. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs' firms in the world, and the Firm's attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.