Cold Chain Expansion Fuels Mexico Refrigerated Transport Market, Set To Reach US$545.25 Million By 2034 At 4.22% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cold-chain demand is rising across food, pharma and cross-border trade, creating opportunities in smart monitoring, multi-temperature fleets and energy-efficient refrigeration

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Mexico Refrigerated Transport Market to Reach US$ 545.25 Million by 2034 - 4.22% CAGR Driven by Cold Chain Growth" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Mexico refrigerated transport market is projected to reach US$545.25 million by 2034, rising from US$375.87 million in 2025. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 4.22% from 2026 to 2034, supported by cold chain development, increasing food and pharmaceutical distribution, rising frozen product consumption, and greater demand for temperature-controlled transportation.

Refrigerated transport has become an essential part of Mexico's logistics and supply chain infrastructure. Food and beverage manufacturers, agricultural producers, pharmaceutical companies, healthcare organizations, retailers, and foodservice businesses rely on temperature-controlled logistics to preserve product quality and comply with transportation requirements. Growing consumption of frozen foods, fresh produce, dairy products, seafood, processed meat, and temperature-sensitive medical products is encouraging logistics providers to expand refrigerated fleets and distribution networks.

Technology Investment Strengthens Mexico's Cold Chain

Advanced logistics technologies are transforming the Mexico refrigerated transport market. Operators are implementing real-time temperature monitoring, GPS tracking, telematics, automated fleet management, data analytics, and remote shipment visibility platforms. These technologies help reduce temperature deviations, limit product losses, optimize routes, and improve delivery performance.

Investment in energy-efficient refrigeration systems, multi-temperature vehicles, and specialized cooling equipment is also increasing. Multi-temperature transportation enables operators to carry products with different storage requirements in a single vehicle, supporting better fleet utilization and lower distribution costs. Eutectic and cryogenic systems are gaining attention as businesses seek reliable temperature management and improved energy efficiency.

Food and Pharmaceutical Distribution Drive Market Growth

Food distribution remains one of the principal growth areas for refrigerated road, rail, sea, and air transport in Mexico. Supermarkets, restaurants, foodservice companies, and online grocery platforms require dependable cold chain services for chilled and frozen products. Expansion of organized retail and urban distribution networks is expected to further increase demand for refrigerated trucks, temperature monitoring systems, and specialized storage infrastructure.

Mexico's pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors are creating additional opportunities for cold chain logistics providers. Vaccines, biologics, medical supplies, and other temperature-sensitive products require closely managed transportation conditions. Pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare organizations are investing in specialized vehicles, validated logistics processes, and continuous monitoring systems to support product integrity throughout distribution.

Recent Mexico Refrigerated Transport Market Developments



In February 2025, UPS Healthcare established three cold chain facilities in Mexico City, Milan, and Frankfurt to support pharmaceutical shipments with varying temperature and delivery requirements. The investment reflects growing demand for specialized healthcare logistics across Mexico and international markets. In December 2024, a Calgary-based railroad announced an expanded strategic alliance with Americold Realty Trust Inc. to evaluate temperature-controlled logistics development opportunities in Mexico. The initiative focuses on goods moving between Mexico, the United States, and Canada and could strengthen regional cold chain connectivity.

Market Challenges and Strategic Priorities

High operating and maintenance expenses remain a major challenge for refrigerated transport providers. Specialized cooling equipment, fuel consumption, refrigeration system repairs, monitoring technologies, and skilled personnel contribute to higher costs than conventional freight operations. Small and medium-sized companies may face additional financial constraints when modernizing fleets or adopting advanced cold chain platforms.

Infrastructure limitations also affect market development. Some regions require additional cold storage facilities, stronger transportation links, improved power reliability, and broader access to digital monitoring systems. Industry participants are responding through route optimization, preventive maintenance, fleet modernization, energy-efficient refrigeration, and investment in regional distribution capacity.

Regional Market Opportunities

Tijuana is an important refrigerated transport hub due to its proximity to the United States and its role in cross-border food, agricultural, industrial, and pharmaceutical trade. Investment in modern refrigerated vehicles and shipment monitoring technologies is expected to support continued growth in the city.

Ecatepec benefits from its proximity to major urban consumption centers, creating strong distribution requirements for fresh foods, frozen products, beverages, and pharmaceutical supplies. Leon is supported by expanding industrial activity, food distribution, and healthcare logistics, while Puebla offers opportunities linked to food processing, agriculture, retail expansion, and regional supply chain development.

Additional growth opportunities are expected across Ciudad Juarez, Guadalajara, Monterrey, Nezahualcoyotl, and Zapopan as companies expand cold chain capacity and strengthen connections among production facilities, storage centers, retail locations, and border crossings.

Mexico Refrigerated Transport Market Segmentation

By Mode of Transportation



Refrigerated road transport

Refrigerated sea transport

Refrigerated rail transport Refrigerated air transport

By Technology



Vapor compression systems

Air-blown evaporators

Eutectic devices Cryogenic systems

By Temperature Configuration



Single-temperature transport Multi-temperature transport

By Application



Chilled food products, including dairy, bakery and confectionery products, fresh fruits, and vegetables

Frozen food products, including frozen dairy, processed meat, fish, and seafood Pharmaceutical, healthcare, and other temperature-sensitive products

Competitive Landscape

The Mexico refrigerated transport market includes vehicle manufacturers, refrigeration technology companies, logistics providers, container specialists, and supply chain organizations. Competitive strategies focus on fleet expansion, energy efficiency, digital monitoring, route optimization, cross-border capabilities, and specialized food and pharmaceutical logistics.

Companies covered in the market analysis include Hyundai Motor Company, Singamas Container Holdings Limited, General Mills Inc., LAMBERET SAS, United Technologies Corporation, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., Daikin Industries Limited, FedEx Corporate Services Inc., DB Schenker AG, Ingersoll Rand Inc., and Krone Commercial Vehicle. Company coverage includes business overviews, key personnel, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and revenue analysis.

Market Outlook

Mexico's refrigerated transport market is positioned for steady expansion through 2034 as food supply chains, healthcare distribution, cross-border trade, and organized retail continue to develop. Companies that invest in modern refrigerated fleets, real-time monitoring, multi-temperature capabilities, sustainable cooling technologies, and integrated logistics networks are expected to be well placed to address the country's evolving cold chain requirements.

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