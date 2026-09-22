Australia Rice Market Outlook 2026-2034 Featuring Profiles Of KRBL, LT Food, Kohinoor Foods, Thai Wah, Archer Daniels, Tate & Lyle, General Mills And MGP

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Australia's rice market is projected to reach US$ 7.27 billion by 2034, up from US$ 5.87 billion in 2025. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 2.4% from 2026 to 2034, supported by domestic cultivation, growing demand for diverse rice varieties, sustainable agricultural practices, premium products and increasing consumption across household, foodservice and food manufacturing channels.

Australia Rice Industry Overview

The Australia rice market is an important component of the national agricultural and food sector. Production is concentrated in regions with suitable climatic conditions, established irrigation infrastructure and effective water-management systems. Australian producers continue to invest in crop quality, farming efficiency and sustainable cultivation methods as they respond to environmental pressures and evolving market requirements.

Rice remains widely consumed by households, restaurants, catering businesses, institutional kitchens and food manufacturers. Demand is also benefiting from Australia's multicultural population and the popularity of Asian, Middle Eastern and other international cuisines. Consumers are increasingly seeking locally sourced, traceable and high-quality rice products, prompting suppliers to strengthen quality assurance and supply chain transparency.

Technology and product innovation are reshaping the Australian rice industry. Precision agriculture, improved crop-management systems and resource-efficient irrigation are helping producers enhance yields while managing water constraints. Manufacturers are broadening their portfolios beyond regular white rice to include brown rice, long grain rice, aromatic rice, sushi rice and specialty varieties. Ready-to-cook products, portion-controlled packs and convenient meal solutions are gaining relevance as consumers prioritize ease of preparation.

Australia Rice Trade Outlook

In 2024, Australia exported US$ 219 million worth of rice, ranking as the world's 18th-largest exporter among 177 countries. Its leading export destinations were Saudi Arabia at US$ 54.6 million, Israel at US$ 46.6 million, Japan at US$ 37.1 million, New Zealand at US$ 18 million and Chinese Taipei at US$ 13.1 million. Israel, Spain and New Zealand recorded the strongest export growth between 2023 and 2024.

Australia also imported US$ 283 million worth of rice in 2024, ranking 38th among 223 importing countries. Thailand supplied US$ 91.3 million, followed by India at US$ 90.2 million, Vietnam at US$ 42 million, Pakistan at US$ 20.5 million and Chinese Taipei at US$ 10.4 million. Thailand, Vietnam and India were the fastest-growing import origins during the year.

Key Australia Rice Market Growth Drivers

Rising demand for diverse and premium rice products is creating opportunities across the market. Growing interest in whole grains and health-oriented diets is supporting sales of brown rice and other specialty products. Retailers are responding with broader product selections, while manufacturers are introducing organic, premium and value-added offerings tailored to changing consumer preferences.

The expansion of Australia's foodservice and food manufacturing industries is another major growth driver. Rice is extensively used in restaurants, ready meals, frozen foods, snacks, catering and processed food applications. Increasing demand for convenient meal solutions and multicultural cuisine is encouraging suppliers to develop specialized products and improve distribution capabilities.

Sustainable rice farming is also becoming increasingly important. Producers are implementing water-efficient irrigation, precision agriculture and improved crop-management practices to conserve resources and strengthen long-term productivity. Responsible sourcing, environmental certification and transparent supply chains are expected to become more influential in purchasing and procurement decisions.

Market Challenges

Water availability and climate variability remain significant risks for Australian rice production. Drought, shifting rainfall patterns and water-allocation policies can affect planted area, crop yields, supply consistency and operating costs. Continued investment in water-saving technologies and climate-resilient agricultural systems will be essential for maintaining production competitiveness.

Domestic producers also face competition from imported rice, particularly products sourced from countries with lower cultivation and processing costs. Rising expenses for labor, agricultural inputs, transportation and processing place additional pressure on profitability. Australian suppliers are therefore focusing on quality, provenance, operational efficiency and product differentiation.

Regional Market Highlights

New South Wales remains Australia's principal rice-producing state, supported by established irrigation networks, experienced growers, processing capabilities and mature supply chains. Producers in the state are advancing water-efficient cultivation and precision farming while supplying regular, brown and long grain rice to retail, household and foodservice markets.

Victoria's rice market is expanding through agricultural innovation, demand for locally produced food and increased interest in premium and healthier rice varieties. Queensland is benefiting from multicultural food consumption, foodservice activity and demand from food processors. Western Australia presents longer-term opportunities as producers and suppliers invest in sustainable cultivation, resource management, product traceability and agricultural technology.

Product and Distribution Trends

Regular rice continues to account for substantial demand because of its broad use across everyday meals, restaurants and manufactured foods. Brown rice is gaining market share among health-conscious consumers, while long grain rice remains popular for its application across Asian, Middle Eastern and international dishes.

Offline retail channels, including supermarkets, grocery stores and specialty food outlets, continue to lead rice distribution due to their accessibility and extensive product ranges. Online sales are also expanding as consumers adopt digital grocery shopping and seek convenient access to specialty and premium rice products.

Australia Rice Market Segmentation



Product type: Regular and aromatic rice

Rice type: Red rice, Arborio rice, black rice, fragrant rice, brown rice, Rosematta rice, parboiled rice, sushi rice and other varieties

Grain size: Long grain, medium grain and short grain

Distribution channel: Online and offline

Application: Food, feed and other applications Geographic coverage: New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, Western Australia, South Australia, Australian Capital Territory, Tasmania and Northern Territory

Competitive Landscape

The competitive assessment covers company overviews, key personnel, recent developments, SWOT analysis and revenue analysis. Companies evaluated include:



KRBL Limited

LT Food Ltd

Kohinoor Foods

Thai Wah

Archer Daniels

Tate & Lyle

General Mills MGP Limited

Looking ahead, the Australia rice market is expected to record steady growth as suppliers balance climate and cost pressures with rising demand for sustainable, convenient and differentiated products. Continued investment in water efficiency, agricultural technology, premium varieties and resilient supply chains will remain central to the industry's development through 2034.

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