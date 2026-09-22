AM Best Affirms MICA's A (Excellent) Financial Strength Rating During Its 50Th Anniversary

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHOENIX, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutual Insurance Company of Arizona(MICA), a leading regional member-owned, physician-directed medical professional liability insurer, announced today that AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of“a+” (Excellent) for both MICA and MICA Risk Retention Group Inc. The outlook for both companies' ratings is stable.

“As MICA celebrates its 50th anniversary, AM Best's continued recognition affirms the long-term perspective and commitment to our members that have defined MICA since 1976,” said Edward G. Marley, President and CEO of MICA.“For five decades, we have built our success around medical professional liability, earning the trust of physicians and medical practices through deep expertise, exceptional service, and the financial strength to deliver lasting value to our policyholders.”

AM Best's rating rationale recognizes that MICA maintains the strongest level of risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio, while continuing its long-standing practice of sharing its success with policyholders through dividends. MICA has paid policyholder dividends for more than 20 consecutive years, returning over $760 million to policyholders since its founding. The report also notes MICA's strong operating results, which have consistently outperformed both the medical professional liability composite and the overall property/casualty insurance industry.

AM Best also recognizes MICA's significant market knowledge and expertise, its position as the leading medical professional liability insurer in Arizona and a top writer in Utah, and its strong customer retention. MICA's rating also reflects the company's ability to identify new market opportunities that support sustainable growth and its disciplined approach to assessing and managing risk.

About Mutual Insurance Company of Arizona

Mutual Insurance Company of Arizona® (MICA®) is a regional, member-owned and physician-directed medical professional liability insurer celebrating 50 years of protecting, supporting, and defending the practice of medicine. Since 1976, MICA has served physicians, advanced health care professionals, and medical practices across Arizona, Colorado, Montana, Nevada, Utah, and Wyoming. Through MICA Risk Retention Group, coverage is also available to physicians and practices outside the region. MICA is recognized for its financial strength, responsive claim management, risk management expertise, and its commitment to members. For more information, visit .

Contact:

Katherine Woslager

VP, Marketing & Corporate Communications

MICA

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