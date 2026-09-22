New Phocas State Of Sales In Distribution 2026 Report Reveals AI Use Is Growing But Key Sales Metrics Go Untracked

Phocas surveyed more than 100 wholesale distributors and found that 49% are now using AI for selling, even as many sales teams overlook core performance metrics. Thirty-nine percent don't track sales forecasting accuracy, a third don't measure win rates (32% for existing business and 34% for new business) and 27% don't measure customer retention.

Despite the growing use of AI, distribution sales remain highly personal. More than half of respondents (55%) say field or outside sales is their most effective channel, compared to just 5% who point to e-commerce. Three-quarters (75%) rank strong product and usage knowledge among the most important attributes of an effective sales rep.

Among distributors already using AI, 40% say greater collaboration across the business is the capability that would most improve sales performance. Distributors not using AI are more focused on fundamentals such as CRM adoption and account prioritization.



Distributors who name new customer growth as their top priority are also the most disciplined about measuring it, tracking new business win rate more consistently than distributors who prioritize expanding existing accounts.

Myles Glashier, CEO and Co-Founder of Phocas, says it is encouraging that distributors are embracing AI.

“Our report also highlights that product expertise and face-to-face selling continue to define distribution sales,” said Glashier.“Distribution-specific AI can build on these strengths by giving sales reps faster access to reliable information about products and performance down to the SKU level. This will help them sharpen their sales approach and make better decisions when they are with customers or talking to them on the phone.”

Key report insights:



AI use is becoming mainstream in distribution sales and collaboration is the next frontier

49% using AI for sales, 29% plan to use AI in next six months and 22% have no plans to use

40% of AI adopters say greater collaboration across the business is the one capability that would most improve their sales team



Many distributors don't track what's driving their sales performance

34% don't measure new business win-rate, 32% don't measure existing-account win-rate, 39% don't measure forecasting accuracy, 27% don't measure customer retention



Distributors prioritizing new business measure success more rigorously than account expansion

87% of distributors prioritizing new-customer growth track their new-business win rate, compared with 46% prioritizing expansion with existing accounts.



Relationships beat price overall but not in every distribution market

50% of consumer goods brands distributors say their customers value best price above all else, the only vertical where price wins outright.

Digital hasn't replaced the field sales rep in distribution

55% of distributors name field/outside sales as their most effective channel, versus just 5% for e-commerce.

75% say strong product and usage knowledge is a top attribute of an effective sales rep, well ahead of any other skill.



Glashier notes that best practice selling is evolving as distributors adopt new technology." Our latest report is designed to share insights on current sales techniques and gives sales leaders a benchmark for how the industry is selling now and ways it can improve.”

Get the full State of Sales in Wholesale Distribution 2026 Report, available here.

About Phocas

Phocas is a leading Business Intelligence and Financial Planning & Analysis (BI and FP&A) platform for the middle-market. The company supports over 2,900 customers and 48,000 users globally to connect, understand, and sell better together. Its technology is designed to help manufacturers, distributors and retailers explore data their way, so they can make better decisions across analytics, CRM and Sales Insights and grow their business.

Contact:

Kristen Grossi

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