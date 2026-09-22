Samsung Enterprise Ssds Validated For Cloudian Hyperstore

PM1753 family qualification gives customers new drive and server options for building AI data infrastructure

- Hojun Shim, Samsung Electronics Memory Division

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cloudian today announced that Samsung has completed Cloudian's validation testing program for the Samsung PM1753 family of enterprise SSDs, qualifying the drives for use in Cloudian HyperStore® deployments. The drives are well suited to both large-scale foundation AI data lakes, where capacity and cost efficiency govern the design, and performance-oriented AI workloads such as training, inferencing, and model checkpointing, where sustained throughput and low latency determine how quickly GPUs can be kept fed.

The validation covers the PM1753 family and confirms interoperability, performance, and reliability behavior under HyperStore workloads. The PM1753 is a PCIe 5.0 x4 enterprise SSD available in capacities from 1.92 TB to 30.72 TB and in 2.5-inch, E1.S, and E3.S form factors. Samsung rates the family at up to 14,500 MB/s sequential read and 10,000 MB/s sequential write, up to 3,300K random read IOPS and 650K random write IOPS, with 1 DWPD endurance over five years. The drives include power loss protection, AES-XTS 256-bit encryption, and OCP compliance.

For data lake deployments, the 30.72 TB capacity point lets customers reach petabyte scale in fewer nodes, reducing cost per terabyte and rack footprint. For performance-tier deployments, the drive's throughput and IOPS ratings enhance HyperStore configurations that feed data directly to GPU clusters.

"We are pleased to welcome Samsung drives to the HyperStore family," said Peter Sjoberg, vice president of Solution Architects at Cloudian. "The PM1753 drives offer our customers excellent performance and scale capabilities to meet their storage needs for all varieties of AI workloads. Customers will be excited to have even greater flexibility and availability of these enterprise drives."

"Enterprise AI infrastructure depends on storage that can sustain performance at scale, and we designed the PM1753 for exactly that class of workload from high-capacity data lakes to throughput-intensive AI training and inference" said Hojun Shim, CVP of Application Engineering Team, Samsung Electronics Memory Division. "Completing Cloudian's validation program gives customers confidence that these drives and HyperStore work together as a proven foundation for their AI data platforms."

Availability

Samsung PM1753 drives are validated for use with Cloudian HyperStore today. Customers and partners should contact Cloudian or their preferred server vendor for configuration guidance and sizing.

Jon Toor

Cloudian

+1 650-227-2380

email us here

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Samsung Enterprise SSDs Validated for Cloudian HyperStore News Provided By Cloudian September 22, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, IT Industry



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