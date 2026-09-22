Hands2paws App Update Expands Breed Matching And Responsible Dog Search Tools

The update adds clearer breed guidance, rescue options and tools to help consumers make informed decisions before bringing a dog home.

- Elizabeth J. MenegonGREENWICH, CT, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hands2Paws, the free dog-breed matching app created to help prospective dog owners make more informed decisions before bringing a dog home, has announced the launch of Version Two, an expanded platform focused on responsible pet ownership, breed education and making the right match from the beginning.Hands2Paws approaches choosing a dog differently. Rather than beginning with appearance, popularity or a particular breed someone already has in mind, the app begins with the person and the life that dog will actually be joining.Through nine lifestyle-based questions, users consider practical factors including preferred size, activity level, barking, shedding, drooling and other breed characteristics that can have a significant impact on everyday life with a dog. Hands2Paws then generates percentage-based breed matches, giving users an opportunity to discover breeds they may never have considered.“Pet ownership does not start when you bring a dog home. It starts with the decision of which dog to choose, and that is where we need to do better,” said Elizabeth J. Menegon, founder of Hands2Paws.The idea behind Hands2Paws is simple: helping people make a more thoughtful decision at the beginning can create a better outcome for both the person and the dog.Version Two builds on that mission with an updated user experience and expanded tools designed to make breed discovery and education easier.“With version two, we rebuilt Hands2Paws around one idea: the right match the first time. Every feature is there to help people make a confident decision before they bring a pet home - that's what keeps dogs out of shelters,” said Andrew Wright of App Brothers.Hands2Paws goes beyond producing a list of dog breeds. Its percentage-based results allow users to see how closely different breeds align with the lifestyle preferences they selected, while educational information helps prospective owners better understand the characteristics and responsibilities associated with each breed.Responsible sourcing is also a central part of the Hands2Paws mission. The platform does not direct consumers to pet stores, online puppy sellers or unverified breeders. For those interested in a purebred dog, Hands2Paws encourages responsible sourcing through established breed organizations and qualified breeders, while adoption and rescue remain an important part of the platform.Hands2Paws is also expanding its educational content, including short-form videos that highlight individual breeds and address the practical questions people should consider before choosing a dog - from barking and shedding to activity requirements, size and other characteristics that affect compatibility.With nearly 200 recognized dog breeds representing dramatically different temperaments, physical characteristics and lifestyle needs, Hands2Paws encourages consumers to look beyond the breeds they already know and consider which dogs may actually complement the way they live.Hands2Paws is available on iOS and Android and serves users in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.

Elizabeth Menegon

Hands2paws

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Hands2Paws App Update Expands Breed Matching and Responsible Dog Search Tools News Provided By Hands2paws September 22, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Gifts, Games & Hobbies



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