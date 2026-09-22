Boujee Mobile Pet Grooming Named 2026 Best Of Florida Honorable Mention Award Winner

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) HIALEAH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Boujee Mobile Pet Grooming, a mobile and salon pet grooming company based in Hialeah, Florida, has been named a 2026 Best of Florida Honorable Mention Award winner. What started as a single mobile grooming van has grown into a full-service company serving pet owners across Miami-Dade and Broward County. The AKC S.A.F.E. Certified business provides full-service dog and cat grooming, and the recognition reflects a reputation built on convenience, professionalism, and more than 951 five-star Google reviews.The company's signature offering is its fully equipped mobile grooming van, which brings professional dog and cat grooming directly to a customer's driveway. Pet owners who prefer to bring their pet in can also visit the company's salon location in Hialeah. Grooming services include breed-specific cuts, nail care, and hypoallergenic shampoo treatments for pets with sensitive skin. Additional services include Boujee Royal Pet Taxi transportation for vet visits and airport runs, along with anesthesia-free dental cleaning for dogs and cats.Beyond the services themselves, Boujee Mobile Pet Grooming describes its approach simply as "Luxury grooming for pets who deserve the best," a philosophy the company applies to every appointment regardless of breed or size. That commitment to consistent, high-quality care has helped the company grow from a single mobile grooming operation into a trusted name across Hialeah, Miami, and the surrounding South Florida communities. The team's certified groomers are trained to handle pets of all temperaments, from anxious rescues to seasoned show dogs."Being recognized with a 2026 Best of Florida Honorable Mention Award means a great deal to our entire team," said Yasniel Carmona, a representative of Boujee Mobile Pet Grooming. "We built this company around the idea that pets deserve the same level of care and comfort as any other member of the family. This recognition tells us that our clients feel that difference."With the 2026 Best of Florida Honorable Mention Award now added to its growing reputation, Boujee Mobile Pet Grooming says it plans to continue expanding its mobile and salon services throughout Miami-Dade and Broward County. The company continues to welcome new clients for dog and cat grooming, pet taxi transportation, and dental cleaning appointments. Additional service areas across South Florida are planned in the months ahead.For more information click here!

Boujee Mobile Pet Grooming

Boujee Mobile Pet Grooming

+1 305-522-2013

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Boujee Mobile Pet Grooming Named 2026 Best of Florida Honorable Mention Award Winner News Provided By Storyroad Marketing September 22, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.