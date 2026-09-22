HERO Managed Services Named 2026 Best Of Florida Regional Award Winner

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- HERO Managed Services, a Tampa-based provider of managed IT, cybersecurity, cloud, and consulting services for businesses, has been named the winner of their 2026 Best of Florida Regional Award. The company supports organizations across Florida with 24/7 help desk support, network monitoring, and cybersecurity operations built to keep systems running and data protected. Backed by more than two decades of experience, HERO works with businesses of every size, from small offices to large enterprises.What sets HERO Managed Services apart is the range of support available under a single contract. Clients get managed IT services, including server administration, patch management, and around-the-clock monitoring, alongside a full cybersecurity practice covering SOC and MDR monitoring, SIEM, firewall management, dark web monitoring, and phishing protection. Help desk tickets are typically answered in under a minute, and the company also helps clients maintain compliance with standards including HIPAA, PCI DSS, CMMC, and NIST.Beyond day-to-day support, HERO works with clients on cloud migration, hosting, and virtualization across Azure and AWS, and its consulting practice functions as an outsourced technology leadership team, offering vCIO services, IT audits, digital transformation planning, and guidance on AI tools like Microsoft Copilot. The company also provides IT staffing on a project, contract, or direct-hire basis, including placements in specialized sectors such as government and defense contracting, healthcare, and education."Our goal has always been to make technology something our clients don't have to think about," said Dan Di Fulvio of HERO Managed Services. "That means being proactive instead of reactive, whether we're managing a network, closing a security gap, or helping a client staff a hard-to-fill IT role."HERO Managed Services plans to continue expanding its managed IT, cybersecurity, and staffing services for businesses across Florida, building on a reputation the company describes simply as "Trusted IT Support." Their 2026 Best of Florida Regional Award marks another milestone for a company built around keeping technology running quietly in the background of its clients' businesses.For more information click here!

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HERO Managed Services Named 2026 Best of Florida Regional Award Winner News Provided By Storyroad Marketing September 22, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Electronics Industry, IT Industry



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