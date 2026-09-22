Yuma Launches AI Voice Agent That Completes Support Actions During Live Phone Calls

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) E-commerce support platform extends its existing AI agent to voice, with the ability to update orders and process refunds in merchants' backend systems.

- Guillaume Luccisano, CEO & Founder, Yuma AIBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Yuma AI today announced Yuma Voice AI, adding phone calls to the channels its AI support agent handles for e-commerce merchants. Unlike voice assistants that route calls or capture messages for human follow-up, Yuma Voice AI completes support actions in a merchant's connected systems while the customer is still on the line.On a live call, the agent identifies the caller, retrieves their order history, and executes changes including address corrections, order cancellations, item removals, refunds, and subscription updates. Each change is confirmed verbally with the customer before it is applied, and every call is recorded and transcribed into the merchant's helpdesk.The launch extends Yuma's existing eCommerce customer support agent rather than introducing a separate product. Merchants already using Yuma for email and chat inherit their configured knowledge base, support processes, brand voice, and rollout controls on the voice channel without additional setup."Most voice agents can talk. Very few can actually do anything," said Guillaume Luccisano, Founder & CEO at Yuma AI. "If a customer calls, explains a problem, and the outcome is an email arriving three hours later, you've built a slower contact form. The hard part isn't the conversation. It's letting an AI make a real change to a real order and getting that right every time."Phone numbers, not just website widgetsYuma Voice operates behind merchants' phone numbers. The platform provisions US and UK numbers directly and integrates with merchants' existing telephony accounts, including setups already in production. Merchants in the European Union connect their own local numbers, as local number provisioning requires a registered entity in-market.Merchants can additionally embed a call button on their storefront, allowing customers to reach the same agent from a browser without dialing.The agent supports multiple languages and continues in a new language if a caller switches mid-conversation, allowing a single number to serve multiple markets.Configurable human handoffYuma Voice offers three escalation paths, configurable per support process:- Call transfer, routing the customer directly to a human agent.- Email capture and follow-up, in which the agent collects contact details, sets an expectation for response time, and opens a ticket with the call recording and transcript attached.- Explicit handoff, in which the agent states that it cannot resolve the request and directs the customer to an appropriate channel"Aiming for one hundred percent automation on a phone line is the wrong goal," Luccisano said. "What matters is the moment a person should take over. We built the handoff paths before we built anything clever, because that's the part merchants actually worry about."Common configurations include AI coverage outside business hours with human agents on the line during the working day, adjustable without changes to the underlying support processes.Oversight and deployment controlsEvery conversation is recorded and transcribed, with playback available in the Yuma interface. Escalated calls arrive in the merchant's helpdesk with audio and transcript attached. Merchants can deploy gradually, routing a percentage of calls to the agent, and can host on European or United States infrastructure.AvailabilityYuma Voice is available to a limited group of merchants in early beta access, with broader availability planned from October 1, 2026. A public demonstration is available at yuma/voice-demo, where anyone can place a live browser call to a fictional coffee subscription brand and observe the agent completing order changes.About Yuma AIYuma is AI customer support for ecommerce brands. It runs on the helpdesk you already have, from Gorgias and Zendesk to Salesforce, across every channel your customers use: email, chat, SMS, social DMs and now phone. It resolves tickets end to end, taking the refund, exchange or subscription action itself in Shopify or your own systems, and shows what it did and why. Brands pay only for tickets it fully resolves. Founded in 2022 by three-time Y Combinator founder Guillaume Luccisano, Yuma supports 100+ brands across North America and Europe, with top merchants automating up to 93% of tickets. Backed by Y Combinator, Gradient Ventures and Altman Capital.

Guillaume Luccisano

Yuma AI Inc.

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Yuma Voice AI - Complete support actions during live phone calls with AI

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Yuma launches AI voice agent that completes support actions during live phone calls News Provided By Yuma AI Inc. September 22, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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