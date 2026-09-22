Upstate Total Care Named 2026 Best Of South Carolina Regional/2026 Best Of South Carolina Honorable Mention Award Winner

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) INMAN, SC, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Upstate Total Care has been recognized with two distinctions in the 2026 Best of South Carolina Awards, receiving the Regional Award in the Physician Practices category and an Honorable Mention in the Urgent Care Clinics category. The recognition reflects the clinic's commitment to making healthcare straightforward, accessible, and affordable through its walk-in model, transparent self-pay pricing, and patient-centered approach.At a time when scheduling a medical appointment can take weeks, Upstate Total Care has built its practice around a simpler idea: patients should be able to receive quality care when they need it. The clinic offers family medicine, primary care, and urgent care services for patients of all ages, along with sports physicals, DOT physicals, preventive care, chronic disease management, and treatment for everyday illnesses and injuries. Operating as a walk-in clinic with no appointments required, Upstate Total Care serves patients through a self-pay model with upfront pricing, eliminating many of the barriers that can delay care."Our goal has always been to make healthcare easier to access," said a member of the Upstate Total Care leadership team. "Whether someone needs a routine physical, treatment for an unexpected illness, or ongoing primary care, we want them to know they can walk through our doors without the stress of appointments or insurance paperwork. These awards are meaningful because they reflect the trust our patients place in us every day."The dual recognition highlights the clinic's continued impact within the community and reinforces its mission of providing practical, compassionate medical care. By combining the convenience of urgent care with the continuity of family medicine and primary care, Upstate Total Care continues to offer a healthcare experience designed around the realities of everyday life.As the practice looks ahead, its focus remains unchanged: delivering accessible, affordable medical care for individuals and families while continuing to expand the trusted relationships it has built throughout the Upstate. The 2026 Best of South Carolina honors serve as recognition of that ongoing commitment and the community that has supported it.For more information, click here.

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Upstate Total Care Named 2026 Best of South Carolina Regional/2026 Best of South Carolina Honorable Mention Award Winner News Provided By Storyroad Marketing September 22, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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