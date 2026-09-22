JOHN HUGHES GOLF SHIFTS FOCUS TO FLORIDA FOR FALL AND WINTER

After a successful 2026 residency at Omni Homestead Resort, John Hughes Golf returns to central Florida for fall/winter golf schools.

CHAMPIONSGATE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- During the summer and early fall of 2026, John Hughes Golf, an Orlando, Florida-based golf instruction organization, provided on-site coaching and in-depth golf schools at the Omni Homestead Resort. This historic golf destination in Virginia is one of the nation's top locations for the game, and the coaching offered by John Hughes and his team of instructors on the award-winning courses at the resort became very popular. Golf school dates at the resort are sold out through the remainder of the residency.After the successful collaboration with Omni Homestead Resort, John Hughes Golf will refocus its full attention on its headquarters in central Florida. Over the next few months,“snowbirds” will begin arriving in Florida for the colder part of the year, and demand for one-day and two-day golf schools near Orlando will increase dramatically.The expert instructors at John Hughes Golf conduct their coaching at Omni Orlando Resort at ChampionsGate year-round. Golf students enjoy small-group, couples, and one-on-one golf schools tailored to the specific skills they want to develop, or covering everything beginners need to learn to start enjoying the game of golf.John Hughes, President and CEO of John Hughes Golf, urges golfers relocating to Florida for the winter to sign up for golf schools quickly. Because golf enthusiasts love the warm temperatures and lush grass central Florida offers when the rest of the country faces unfavorable conditions, local courses get busy, and John Hughes Golf's schools fill up quickly. With schools limited to couples and small groups, space is limited, and golfers should visit as soon as possible to secure the dates they want for coaching.John Hughes and the other experienced coaches at his organization love meeting snowbirds who come to Florida for great fall and winter golf opportunities, but they also understand that not everyone can travel south for the winter. John Hughes Golf also offers a highly developed virtual coaching program, conducted online and using digital tools that allow the instructor to get a clear idea of the student's swing and form metrics. These virtual sessions have proven useful for golfers who want to keep improving but can't visit in person for a golf school.Golfers can explore in-person golf schools, virtual coaching, and a wealth of online resources, including free videos on the organization's YouTube channel and on the official website. There, golfers can also learn about the new book, Instant Golf Improvement, written by John Hughes, which offers valuable tips golfers can use right away to improve and enjoy the game more.

John Hughes

John Hughes Golf

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JOHN HUGHES GOLF SHIFTS FOCUS TO FLORIDA FOR FALL AND WINTER News Provided By PalmettoSoft September 22, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Travel & Tourism Industry



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