MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Louisa light-duty diesel truck shop earns Consumer Ratings Institute recognition based on public review performance.

LOUISA, VA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A&N Diesel Repair has been named Mechanic of the Year in Louisa by the Consumer Ratings Institute, recognizing the light-duty diesel repair shop's strong public review performance serving truck owners across Central Virginia.

Based in Louisa, A&N Diesel Repair specializes in keeping light-duty diesel trucks in peak condition-from critical engine work and fuel-system repairs to transmission service, diagnostics, and preventive maintenance. The shop serves Louisa, Charlottesville, Orange, Gordonsville, Mineral, Culpeper, and surrounding communities throughout Central Virginia.

Founded in 2023 by experienced diesel partners, the company focuses on specialized light-duty truck repairs using modern diagnostic tools and quality parts, with services spanning high-pressure oil systems, brakes, suspension, electrical systems, welding and fabrication, and fleet maintenance support. Repairs are backed by a 3-year / 36,000-mile warranty on workmanship.

According to aggregated public review data reflected in the award intake, A&N Diesel Repair holds a 5.0-star rating across 64 reviews. The Consumer Ratings Institute evaluates businesses using publicly accessible consumer review data and issues recognitions across multiple categories based on that performance.

About A&N Diesel Repair

A&N Diesel Repair is a light-duty diesel truck repair shop at 196 Poindexter Rd in Louisa, Virginia, serving Central Virginia since 2023. The company provides engine repair, fuel systems, transmission service, diagnostics, preventive maintenance, and related diesel services for light-duty trucks. Contact: phone 540-765-2092;

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

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A&N Diesel Repair

+1 540-765-2092

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A&N Diesel Repair Named Mechanic of the Year in Louisa News Provided By Mthd Marketing LLC September 22, 2026, 12:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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