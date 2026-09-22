Jose M. Berlanga Releases Grit Is Good, A Field Guide For Entrepreneurs

Jose M. Berlanga, entrepreneur, real estate developer, and author of Grit is Good: The Gritty Entrepreneur

Cover of Grit is Good: The Gritty Entrepreneur by Jose M. Berlanga, a book about the realities of entrepreneurship, resilience, leadership, and building a meaningful business.

Entrepreneur and author Jose M. Berlanga speaks to an audience at a business event.

Entrepreneur Jose M. Berlanga shares 35+ years of hard-earned lessons on resilience, leadership, cash flow, and building through uncertainty

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Entrepreneur, real estate developer, and author Jose M. Berlanga has announced the release of Grit Is Good: The Gritty Entrepreneur, a candid and deeply personal look at what it really takes to build a business, endure uncertainty, and keep moving forward when success still feels far away.

Entrepreneurship is often presented as a quick and sure path to freedom, flexibility, and wealth. Berlanga knows the reality is far more complicated.

Behind the success stories are the sleepless nights, the financial risks, the constant difficult decisions, all the failed ideas, cash flow deficits, countless personal sacrifices, and, of course, the long stretches when the entrepreneur has little evidence that any of it will work.

Grit Is Good is written for the people living through THAT part of the journey.

Drawing on more than 35 years of business experience, Berlanga offers a hard-earned field guide for entrepreneurs who are starting out, struggling to grow, rebuilding after a setback, or wondering whether they have what it takes to continue.

Unlike those who only paint a completely rosy picture, his message is both honest and encouraging. Early struggle does not always mean failure. Sometimes, struggle is the cost of pursuing something difficult and meaningful.

“People associate entrepreneurship with tons of freedom, complete flexibility, and endless wealth,” Berlanga says.“But in the beginning, it often feels more like a series of failures interrupted by the occasional win. This book is for the people who are still standing.”

Berlanga pushes back against the polished version of entrepreneurship built around success stories, financial rewards, and dramatic breakthroughs. Instead, he focuses on the quieter qualities that help business owners stay in the fight, including preparation, purpose, adaptability, discipline, credibility, self-awareness, and persistence.

At its core, Grit Is Good argues that lasting success depends less on genius, luck, or one brilliant idea and more on steady execution and the courage to continue.

The book explores both the practical and emotional demands of building a business. Berlanga addresses leadership, cash flow, and sales, as well as branding, preparation, team building, and decision-making while under pressure. He also writes openly about the burdens business owners carry alone, from making payroll and managing uncertainty to recovering from losses and leading through chaos.

For Berlanga, entrepreneurship is more than a profession. It is a mindset and, in many ways, a way of life.

“Success is rarely linear,” he adds.“It is never guaranteed. And it often takes longer than anyone expects.”

Yet for those willing to learn, adapt, and stay committed, entrepreneurship offers more than financial opportunity. It also brings personal growth, resilience, and a deeper understanding of one's own strengths.

Grit Is Good: The Gritty Entrepreneur arrives as entrepreneurs, small business owners, and independent professionals face intense competition, economic uncertainty, and changing ideas of what success looks like.

Berlanga's perspective comes from lived experience, not theory. He has built businesses across several industries, faced setbacks, rebuilt, and kept moving forward. His new book gives readers the guidance he wishes more entrepreneurs had received before entering the arena.

The book is written for founders, aspiring entrepreneurs, business owners, leaders, and anyone pursuing financial independence or personal reinvention through business. It also offers an honest look at the emotional and practical realities behind the businesses people see every day.

Grit Is Good: The Gritty Entrepreneur is available through Amazon and other major online booksellers.

About the Author

Jose M. Berlanga is a Houston-based entrepreneur, real estate investor, developer, and author with more than 35 years of business experience. Originally from Mexico City, he began his entrepreneurial career while attending the University of St. Thomas in Houston.

Berlanga has founded and co-founded companies across multiple industries, including oil and gas, import and export, professional services, restaurants, manufacturing, distribution, and residential construction. He is best known as the co-founder of Tricon Homes, which became a major force in Houston's inner-city residential redevelopment.

He is also the author of The Business of Homebuilding and Dirt Rich.

For review copies, interview requests, or media inquiries, contact Jose M. Berlanga.



Book Information

Title: Grit Is Good

Subtitle: The Gritty Entrepreneur

Publication Date: September 8, 2026

Publisher: Phase Two Media LLC

Page Count: 275 pages

Price: $19.99

ISBN: 9798255889556

Availability: Amazon and other major online booksellers

Joanne McCall

McCall Media Group

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Jose M. Berlanga Releases Grit Is Good, a Field Guide for Entrepreneurs News Provided By Joanne McCall September 22, 2026, 12:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Education, Real Estate & Property Management



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