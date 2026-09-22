Christine Barkley, Showcased By Influential Women, Is Building The Future Of Internships

PENN YAN, NY, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Founder and CEO of Internology, Transforming Internships Through Research and Intentional DesignPenn Yan, New York - Christine Barkley has built her career around a belief that meaningful opportunities can change the direction of a person's life. Today, as Founder and CEO of Internology, she is focused on addressing two critical needs: the need for more internships and the need for better internships.Internology-a name rooted in the study of internships-is a workforce development organization focused on helping organizations and their education and workforce partners design, strengthen, and scale internship programs.Christine's connection to education began early. She earned dual bachelor's degrees in Childhood Education and Mathematics at the State University of New York at Cortland (SUNY Cortland), driven by a desire to make learning, particularly mathematics, more engaging and accessible. During her undergraduate years, she pursued experiences that expanded her perspective, including study abroad, club sports, internships, and mentoring opportunities with local children. Those experiences ultimately led her toward higher education and student development. She went on to earn a master's degree in Higher Education from Penn State while working in career services, where she discovered a passion for helping students explore their interests, clarify their goals, and navigate the transition from education to career.Christine's career across higher education and the private sector gave her a unique view of internships from multiple sides of the ecosystem. She saw both the challenges students face as they transition from education into professional environments and the important role organizations play in creating impactful early-career opportunities. Over time, Christine began to see internships differently. She recognized that expanding access is only part of the equation; the experiences themselves must also be thoughtfully structured and supported to deliver value to both interns and organizations.That realization helped shape Internology and its guiding philosophy: good internships don't happen by accident. They're built through intentional design.Her approach is grounded in research, practical strategy, collaboration, and design thinking. Through Internology, Christine translates internship research into practical solutions organizations can use, while fostering collaboration with education and workforce partners to create stronger early-talent opportunities.Her own career reflects a similar willingness to create opportunities rather than wait for them to appear. During graduate school, Christine designed her own three-month internship experience in Australia, reinforcing a lesson that has continued to influence her path: when the right opportunity does not exist, sometimes you have to build it.That willingness to explore what is possible is fueled by Christine's natural curiosity and desire to continually learn and experience new things. That curiosity has shaped both her professional journey and her life outside of work. Christine and her husband spent three years traveling around the United States in an RV, immersing themselves in different places, cultures, food, and perspectives. For Christine, both experiences reflect the importance of stepping beyond what is familiar, remaining open to new possibilities, and embracing the journey along the way.Her definition of success extends beyond professional accomplishments. Christine places significant value on family and relationships, integrity, purpose, and finding joy in both work and life. She believes in working hard, pursuing what you are passionate about, making a positive difference, and being present enough to enjoy life along the way. Those principles continue to guide her both personally and professionally.As Internology evolves, Christine is focused on building something larger than a single program or training. Her vision is a scalable workforce development ecosystem that brings research, education, practical solutions, and partnership together to strengthen how organizations and communities approach internships.For Christine, building the future of internships means addressing both sides of the equation: expanding access to career-building opportunities while ensuring those opportunities are intentionally designed to be worth having.Learn More about Christine Barkley:Through her Influential Women profile, or through Internology,Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Christine Barkley, Showcased By Influential Women, Is Building The Future Of Internships News Provided By Influential Women September 22, 2026, 12:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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