Influential Women Highlights Nina Reyes: Bringing 26 Years Of Oil And Gas Accounting Expertise To The Energy Industry

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A Passion for Learning, Operational Understanding, and Mentorship Has Shaped Nina's Longstanding Career in Energy AccountingHouston, Texas – With more than 26 years of experience in the oil and gas industry, Nina Reyes has developed a career defined by accounting expertise, continuous learning, and a genuine interest in understanding the operations behind the numbers. Currently serving as a Senior Accountant at New Dawn Energy, LLC and AP/HR Administrator at Lucas Energy, Nina brings extensive knowledge across joint interest billing (JIB), accounts payable, human resources administration, and financial operations.Nina's journey into the energy industry began while she was pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Our Lady of the Lake University. She initially accepted a receptionist position because it offered flexibility, but the role eventually opened the door to a much longer professional journey. As company leadership recognized her aptitude for accounting, Nina transitioned into the field and began developing skills that would become the foundation of her career.What particularly attracted Nina to oil and gas was the opportunity to understand how the industry worked beyond the accounting department. As she began reading about the business, examining financial information, and accompanying engineers into the field, her curiosity continued to grow. Seeing the operational side of the industry helped her better understand the information that eventually came across her desk.“I really, really, truly enjoy what I do,” Nina explains, reflecting on the career she has built over more than two decades. Her enthusiasm for the work has remained an important part of her professional journey, particularly because she has always wanted to understand the broader context behind her responsibilities.Mentorship has also played an important role in Nina's development. Some of the most influential mentors in her career were not accountants but professionals working in production, drilling, and other operational areas. Their guidance gave her insight into where the information she handled originated and helped her communicate more effectively with engineers and other stakeholders.That operational understanding became a valuable advantage throughout Nina's career. Rather than viewing accounting information in isolation, she learned to connect financial data with the activities taking place throughout the energy business. This perspective has supported her work in increasingly responsible accounting positions, including Senior JIB Accountant and Senior Accountant roles.Nina's approach to professional development is also reflected in the advice she gives to women entering the oil and gas industry. She believes genuine interest is an important starting point for anyone who wants to succeed. Without an interest in the industry, she says, it can be difficult to absorb the knowledge others are trying to share.For Nina, learning requires curiosity and willingness. Throughout her career, she has taught numerous people and has consistently been open to sharing what she knows. She believes knowledge is something that should be passed forward, but emphasizes that those receiving it must also have the desire to learn.Her philosophy is captured in her own words:“Use respect, ask for their advice, and show clear value. Build trust by listening first.”Today, Nina continues to apply the lessons gathered throughout more than 26 years in energy accounting. Her combination of technical knowledge, operational understanding, communication skills, and willingness to learn has helped her become a dependable professional within the organizations she serves. For Nina, a successful career has not simply been about working with numbers-it has been about understanding the business, learning from others, and remaining genuinely engaged in the work.Learn More about Nina Reyes:Through her Influential Women profile,Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women Highlights Nina Reyes: Bringing 26 Years Of Oil And Gas Accounting Expertise To The Energy Industry News Provided By Influential Women September 22, 2026, 12:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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