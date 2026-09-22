Sipes Roofing Solutions Wins Roofer Of The Year North Ridgeville Award

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) North Ridgeville roofing company earns recognition from the Consumer Ratings Institute for quality craftsmanship and reliable service.

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, OH, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- NORTH RIDGEVILLE, OHIO - September 21, 2026 - Sipes Roofing Solutions, a North Ridgeville roofing company, has been named winner of the Roofer of the Year North Ridgeville award by the Consumer Ratings Institute, recognizing the company's quality craftsmanship and commitment to the Northeast Ohio community.

A family-owned and operated business, Sipes Roofing Solutions provides residential and commercial roofing, seamless gutters, vinyl siding, and storm-damage restoration services, with particular expertise in shingle roofing built to withstand Northeast Ohio's harsh weather. The company is BBB accredited and recently expanded through the acquisition of Legacy's Residential Division.

Sipes Roofing Solutions serves Northeast Ohio communities including Akron, Cleveland, Canton, Medina, Strongsville, and more than a dozen others, offering free quote inspections, transparent estimates, and most residential roof replacements completed in one to two days. The company's core values of trust, quality craftsmanship, respect, service, and family and community commitment guide every project.

The recognition reflects Sipes Roofing Solutions' 4.9-star rating across 196 reviews from clients in the Roofers category.

The Roofer of the Year North Ridgeville award is presented by the Consumer Ratings Institute, an independent organization that evaluates businesses based on verified consumer feedback and consistent service quality, helping residents identify providers with a proven record of trust.

About Sipes Roofing Solutions

Sipes Roofing Solutions is a family-owned and operated roofing company based in North Ridgeville, Ohio, providing residential and commercial roofing, seamless gutters, vinyl siding, and storm-damage restoration throughout Northeast Ohio. BBB accredited and built on values of trust, quality craftsmanship, and community, the company offers free quote inspections and fast turnaround on most residential roof replacements. For more information or a free quote, visit sipesroofing.

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Dave Sipes

Sipes Roofing Solutions

+1 440-902-7663

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Sipes Roofing Solutions Wins Roofer of the Year North Ridgeville Award News Provided By Mthd Marketing LLC September 22, 2026, 12:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Insurance Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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