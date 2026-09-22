Who Is Sponsoring Kerala CM And Ministers, Asks BJP

MENAFN - IANS) Kasaragod, Sep 22 (IANS) BJP national secretary K. Surendran on Tuesday stepped up his attack on the newly formed UDF government, alleging that Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan and his ministers were being sponsored by unidentified persons and demanding that the Chief Minister disclose the identity of his alleged benefactors.

“Who are these friends who are showing so much affection to the Chief Minister and his ministers?” Surendran asked while speaking to reporters in Kasaragod.

He alleged that the UDF, after being out of power for 10 years, was in a hurry to make up for lost time.

“V.D. Satheesan and his team are trying to surpass in three months what Pinarayi Vijayan did in 10 years,” Surendran alleged.

He questioned who had sponsored the chartered flight on Monday used by Satheesan for his travel from Thiruvananthapuram to Karipur.

Surendran also alleged that State Local Self Government Minister K.M. Shaji was avoiding the government vehicle and travelling in a luxury car instead.

The BJP leader further alleged that the Home Minister and Sports Minister were being taken on foreign trips by private individuals.

“People are taking the Home Minister and the Sports Minister on foreign tours. I cannot understand why people have so much affection for these ministers,” he said.

Surendran also questioned whether the freebies and other benefits allegedly being extended to Congress leaders and ministers were being given in return for favours.

“There is a suspicion even within the Congress that these freebies are being accepted as a return for favours,” he said.

He alleged that certain persons had sponsored Satheesan's bid to become Chief Minister and demanded that Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and K.C. Venugopal clarify their stand.

Surendran also targeted the government over the CMRL-Exalogic case, alleging that Satheesan was attempting to protect former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family.

He claimed that the 15-day delay in ordering a probe into the case was part of a mutual cooperation between Satheesan and Vijayan.

“Satheesan is trying to save Pinarayi Vijayan and his family in the Exalogic case. The delay of 15 days in ordering the investigation is part of their mutual cooperation,” Surendran alleged.