Rajasthan: Eyes On SEC As Missing Khatushyamji Councillor Found

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Sep 22 (IANS) The political drama surrounding the Khatushyamji Municipality Chairperson election took a fresh turn on Tuesday after police located Congress councillor Lakshmi, whose absence during the voting process had triggered a major dispute between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress.

Her absence had become central to the contest, with both parties staking competing claims over the election process. The State Election Commission's (SEC) decision is now awaited on whether Lakshmi will be permitted to cast her vote or whether the election will be decided based on votes already cast.

The matter escalated after Lakshmi's husband, Harlal, submitted a written complaint to DSP Rajesh Jangid, who was present at the spot. In his complaint, Harlal alleged that Congress leader Shyam Sundar Poonia had kidnapped his wife. Following this, Congress supporters staged a protest, leading to a confrontation between BJP and Congress workers. Slogans from both sides heightened tensions at the location. The kidnapping allegation remains unverified at this stage.

Police later confirmed that Lakshmi had been found, though they have not disclosed where she was found or the circumstances of her recovery. Authorities said she would be produced before the court, and the circumstances surrounding her absence and subsequent recovery would become clearer during the legal process.

Lakshmi's husband had staged a sit-in alongside BJP leaders, repeatedly demanding that she be given sufficient time and an opportunity to cast her vote. The BJP has maintained that Lakshmi should be allowed to exercise her voting right, stressing that her vote is crucial given the close numerical contest in the municipality. Lakshmi is also reported to be related to the BJP's candidate, making her absence particularly contentious.

Congress leaders, however, have demanded that the election result be declared based on votes already cast. The party has indicated that it may approach the court, arguing that the election process should be concluded without reopening voting to accommodate the absent councillor.

The Khatushyamji Municipality election is being closely watched because of the narrow numbers between the BJP and Congress camps. In such a closely contested election, a single vote could affect the final result. Lakshmi's absence, her subsequent recovery and the question of whether she can still vote have therefore become central to the dispute.

The Returning Officer had earlier postponed the election for the posts of Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson following late-night developments and directions from the State Election Commission. With Lakshmi now traced, the immediate focus has shifted to the Commission, which will determine the next course of action, including whether she can participate in the voting process or whether the result should be decided based on votes already cast.

The decision is expected to shape the next stage of the Khatushyamji Municipality election, one of the most closely watched contests in Rajasthan's ongoing municipal polls.