K'taka: Parameshwara Urges Consensus On Kasturirangan Report And Drought

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Sep 22 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Revenue Minister G. Parameshwara on Tuesday urged ruling and Opposition parties to set aside political differences and reach consensus on issues concerning the state's interests, particularly the Kasturirangan report and the severe drought situation.

Speaking in the Legislative Council, Parameshwara said the government had to communicate its views to the Centre within the stipulated period on the seventh draft of the Kasturirangan report.

He stressed that the House should discuss the matter comprehensively so it could consider the views of both ruling and Opposition members before presenting a consensus position.

He noted that the drought situation was serious this year and not confined to a few taluks. Most parts of the state had experienced significant rainfall deficiency, severely affecting agriculture and farmers' livelihoods.

Parameshwara said the government was comparing the current situation with data from previous severe drought years and attributed part of the deficiency to the El Niño phenomenon, which was more intense this year. Karnataka normally receives around 852 mm of rainfall during the period under consideration, but only 642 mm had been recorded. Severe rainfall deficiency was reported across the state from June to September 26.

The state's average rainfall deficiency stood at 36 per cent, with South Interior Karnataka recording a 46 per cent deficit, North Interior Karnataka 44 per cent, Malnad 38 per cent and the coastal region 28 per cent.

Farmers initially sowed after the onset of rains, but crops dried up when rainfall stopped. When rains returned, farmers also damaged crops sown a second time, leaving them in distress.

Parameshwara said 177 taluks would now be included in the drought-hit list. Under the Centre's 2020 guidelines, it declared 101 taluks drought-hit in the first phase. Another 23 taluks were later added, and 53 more are now being included, taking the total to 177. He said the process would continue, with more taluks possibly added, taking the number close to 200.

He explained that the state had to follow the Centre's prescribed guidelines while declaring drought-hit areas. Declaring all taluks without following criteria could create difficulties in securing relief.

“We are following the rules formulated by the Centre. The Centre should provide the drought relief due to the state under those rules. At the same time, the state government will not shy away from its responsibility and will continue to assess the situation and ensure relief reaches farmers,” he said.

Referring to both the Kasturirangan report and the drought, Parameshwara said these were matters of significant importance to Karnataka's interests. He urged members of both ruling and Opposition parties to rise above political differences and present a united stand before the Centre.