'Some People Are Opposing Lord Ram For Political Reasons': VHP Leader Surendra Jain

MENAFN - IANS) Ayodhya, Sep 22 (IANS) Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) Joint General Secretary Surendra Jain on Tuesday expressed satisfaction over the submission of a 105-page chargesheet report in court in the Ram Mandir donation theft case and alleged that some people are opposing Lord Ram for political reasons.

"The Supreme Court expressed its satisfaction with the report submitted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT)," he said.

Jain reiterated that the Uttar Pradesh government told the Supreme Court that the SIT probing the alleged financial irregularities in donations and offerings at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya has completed its investigation and will file the charge sheet within the next two days.

He said that the Supreme Court acknowledged that information on some of the valuable items by the media was wrong.

"Those items were safe too. Receipts of some of these items could not be obtained, but they are safe, and some of the receipts are under process," the VHP leader added.

Stressing that most of the allegations made were false, Jain said, "If some people still feel obligated or have queries, or if anything new comes in the case, then they must inform the SIT. Also, investigation into the matter is still ongoing. It has been proved that most of the allegations were false."

"Mostly, they were outcomes of false information or were due to some vested interests; all who claimed that 20,000 crores were looted have lied and sinned. They should apologise," he added.

"Despite all that, we want people to come forward and put up their feedback, any information, or queries. The accused should be punished. However, the people who tried to create a narrative that goes against Lord Ram for their agenda should be careful. Please don't use God to push your agenda. The people of the nation won't forgive you," he said.

"Anything said or done beyond the scope of the SIT's investigation should be punished unequivocally," he demanded.

He also said that one should not question the entire authority because of certain incidents.

He stressed that it was a crime against Lord Ram for making it a political issue.

"Use any tool to win elections, but not this one. However, some things did indeed go wrong, and necessary actions will be taken on the same," the VHP leader said.

Praising the Special Investigation Team's investigation into the theft of Ram temple donations, BJP Spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo said that it was surprising to see the extent of the theft.

He added that it was shocking to see that people are willing to steal from Lord Ram's temple.

Expressing his confidence in the SIT for their work, Deo said that the central agency is making arrests and is delving deep into the case.

"However, the claim of billions of rupees being looted is wrong. The thefts are minor, but yes, stealing of such a nature is shameful and embarrassing. I feel that the SIT will do a good job of getting the accused punished by the Supreme Court. The Central and the state governments are also being vigilant."

"The guilty will be punished in due course. Not only will they be jailed for a lifetime, but they will be punished in the heavens too. They will be sent to hell for such crimes."

The Supreme Court had directed the Uttar Pradesh government to reconstitute the SIT probing the alleged irregularities and ensure a fair, speedy and qualitative investigation.

At an earlier hearing, the Uttar Pradesh government had told the apex court that the SIT had been reconstituted with senior IPS officers and had taken charge of the investigation.

The reconstituted SIT is led by Inspector General of Police Kiran S., with Ayodhya Deputy Inspector General of Police Somen Verma and Ayodhya Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover as members.