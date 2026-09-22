PM-RAHAT, RAH-VEER To Strengthen Accident Response In Assam: CM Himanta Sarma

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Sep 22 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday highlighted the role of timely assistance in saving lives following road accidents, saying initiatives such as PM-RAHAT and RAH-VEER would strengthen the state's first-response mechanism.

"A road accident can change a life in seconds. Timely help can make all the difference," Sarma said in a post on social media. The Chief Minister said PM-RAHAT, which focuses on providing timely assistance to road accident victims, along with RAH-VEER, which encourages citizens to step forward and help accident victims, would contribute to strengthening emergency response on roads.

"With PM-RAHAT enabling quick assistance and RAH-VEER encouraging citizens to step forward, we are strengthening the first response to accidents," Sarma said. He added that road safety was not limited to preventing accidents but also depended on how quickly assistance reached injured persons following a crash.

"A safer Assam is also about how quickly we act when a life is at risk," he said.

The initiatives come against the backdrop of continued efforts by governments and road safety agencies to reduce fatalities resulting from road accidents and improve the response provided during the crucial period immediately after a crash.

Under the broader road safety framework, timely medical intervention is considered critical for accident victims, particularly in cases involving serious trauma and injuries.

The RAH-VEER initiative seeks to encourage members of the public to assist road accident victims and help ensure that injured persons receive timely medical attention. Such assistance is also intended to strengthen the chain of response between the occurrence of an accident and the arrival of professional emergency services.

PM-RAHAT is aimed at ensuring access to prompt financial assistance for accident victims requiring emergency treatment, thereby reducing delays in accessing healthcare.

Sarma's remarks underline the Assam government's emphasis on improving the state's road safety and emergency-response ecosystem through a combination of institutional support and public participation.

The Chief Minister's message also highlighted the importance of citizens playing a role in the immediate aftermath of road accidents, when timely intervention can be critical. The initiatives are expected to complement ongoing measures aimed at improving road safety, emergency healthcare access and public awareness across Assam.