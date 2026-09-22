Hariprasad's Remarks On PM Modi Spark BJP Protest, Walkout In K'taka Council

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Sep 22 (IANS) Karnataka Congress Chief and MLC B.K. Hariprasad's statement accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being responsible for the deaths of 800 farmers protesting against the farm laws triggered a strong protest by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members in the Legislative Council on Tuesday. Heated arguments between ruling and Opposition members eventually led to a BJP walkout.

The controversy erupted when the Leader of the Opposition in the Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, spoke on the plight of farmers amid drought.

While he compared loan waiver measures announced during the former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh-led government with benefits provided under PM Modi's tenure, Hariprasad intervened, saying:“You be quiet; it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who got 800 farmers killed, who were peacefully protesting.”

His remarks immediately drew objections from BJP MLCs, who alleged that Hariprasad had used derogatory language against PM Modi. The exchange quickly escalated into a heated argument and disrupted proceedings.

BJP MLC C.T. Ravi criticised Hariprasad, alleging that the Congress leader lacked the etiquette to make such remarks against the Prime Minister. Several BJP members demanded that Hariprasad's remarks be removed from the Council's proceedings.

Council Chairman Saleem Ahmed intervened to restore order, saying the demand to remove the remarks would be considered. He assured members that if any indecent or unparliamentary word had been used, it would be expunged.

Ministers Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Vijayananda Kashappanavar and Ajay Singh defended Hariprasad amid BJP objections. Hariprasad responded by alleging that loan waivers under the BJP government had benefited industrialists rather than farmers, a claim Ravi rejected.

As arguments continued, BJP members repeatedly demanded that Hariprasad's remarks be expunged. Chairman Ahmed reiterated that the matter would be examined and appropriate action taken if necessary.

Narayanaswamy resumed his speech on drought, but Labour Minister Santhosh Lad intervened, prompting Narayanaswamy to object. He alleged that ruling party members repeatedly interfered with his speech and prevented the Opposition leader from speaking freely.

BJP members strongly objected, raised slogans against the Congress government, and staged a walkout from the Council. Following the protest, Chairman Ahmed adjourned the House.

The controversy is expected to continue, with BJP members likely to insist that Hariprasad tender an apology for his remarks against PM Modi.