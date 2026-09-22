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Samsung Launches Registration for the Third Edition of the "Samsung Innovation Campus AI Program"
(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) Samsung Electronics Levant has announced the opening of registration for the third edition of the Samsung Innovation Campus AI Program. Following the success of its first two editions, the program returns this year to Jordan, Iraq, Lebanon, and Syria, offering young people the opportunity to build advanced skills in artificial intelligence and machine learning.
Registration opened on 7 September 2026, and will remain open until 30 September 2026. The course will run from 11 October to 19 December 2026.
The program combines theoretical learning with practical application, covering key areas including programming, data science, AI model development, and problem-solving through hands-on projects. Participants will gain a strong foundation in the mathematics and statistics required for AI, as well as practical experience in data processing using Python, NumPy, and Pandas. The course also covers supervised and unsupervised machine learning, Natural Language Processing (NLP), and the development and training of neural networks using TensorFlow and Keras.
Participants will also be introduced to Generative AI (GenAI) and Large Language Models (LLMs), with the opportunity to apply their knowledge through a capstone project focused on addressing a real-world challenge. The program includes 300 hours of lectures and 80 hours dedicated to the capstone project, allowing participants to put their skills into practice and develop AI-based solutions.
The Samsung Innovation Campus is part of Samsung’s global initiatives to empower young people and equip them with future-ready technology skills. Delivered in countries around the world, the program provides participants who successfully complete all requirements with a Samsung-accredited certificate.
Samsung invites young people with an interest in artificial intelligence and technology to register by 30 September 2026, and take part in a learning experience designed to strengthen their technical skills and prepare them for opportunities in the digital job market.
Registration opened on 7 September 2026, and will remain open until 30 September 2026. The course will run from 11 October to 19 December 2026.
The program combines theoretical learning with practical application, covering key areas including programming, data science, AI model development, and problem-solving through hands-on projects. Participants will gain a strong foundation in the mathematics and statistics required for AI, as well as practical experience in data processing using Python, NumPy, and Pandas. The course also covers supervised and unsupervised machine learning, Natural Language Processing (NLP), and the development and training of neural networks using TensorFlow and Keras.
Participants will also be introduced to Generative AI (GenAI) and Large Language Models (LLMs), with the opportunity to apply their knowledge through a capstone project focused on addressing a real-world challenge. The program includes 300 hours of lectures and 80 hours dedicated to the capstone project, allowing participants to put their skills into practice and develop AI-based solutions.
The Samsung Innovation Campus is part of Samsung’s global initiatives to empower young people and equip them with future-ready technology skills. Delivered in countries around the world, the program provides participants who successfully complete all requirements with a Samsung-accredited certificate.
Samsung invites young people with an interest in artificial intelligence and technology to register by 30 September 2026, and take part in a learning experience designed to strengthen their technical skills and prepare them for opportunities in the digital job market.
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