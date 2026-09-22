Shipki Pass Trade Resumption Rekindles Tibet Narrative Debate: Report

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) India-China trade via the Shipki Pass in Himachal Pradesh resumed on August 1 after a six‐year suspension, a move that carries limited economic impact but it "rejuvenated interest in the competing legitimacy narratives over the Tibet question," a report has said.

The report from The Diplomat said that the move holds significant political symbolism as Tibetan scholars argued that historical records show Tibet exercised independent commercial and political agency before 1951.

They said that traditional trade across Shipki was governed by gamgya, a traditional informal oath of mutual trust rather than Chinese administration.

Beijing's state‐affiliated media framed the reopening of Shipki Pass as a revival of ancient Silk Road‐style ties and a corrective to colonial‐era trade imbalances but Tibetan experts rejected the narrative.

“However, with the development of modern state infrastructure on either side of Shipki Pass and growing geopolitical disputes culminating in the Sino-Indian War in 1962, the centuries-old trade system was fractured,” the publication said.

Shipki Pass, at about 3,930 metres in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district has long been regarded as a historic gateway between India and Tibet, and was closed after the 2020 Galwan standoff.

Tibetan scholars argued the PRC's administrative and military consolidation post 1951 dismantled traditional trade and transit networks, rather than the British empire.

The PRC's normalisation of trade ties with India“involved the isolation of Tibet and the enforcement of new restrictions on previously autonomous trade practices between India and Tibet”.

The construction of border village resettlement projects, combining civilian housing with military and surveillance infrastructure, in the Tibet Autonomous Region near the Shipki Pass has gained momentum over the last few years, the report noted.

These villages lend credibility to China's version of the story, elevating ancient Sino-Indian trade ties over India-Tibet exchanges.

“Expanding beyond academic and journalistic narratives, Beijing is consolidating its rendition of Tibet as a commercial bridge through trade resumption and border infrastructure,” the report said.