Gujarat CM Inaugurates 317-Bed Hospital In Tapi, Lays Foundation For 800-Bed Facility

MENAFN - IANS) Tapi, Sep 22 (IANS) Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday inaugurated a 317-bed transitional hospital in Vyara and laid the foundation stone for an 800-bed hospital, expanding access to advanced healthcare for more than eight lakh people in Tapi district and adjoining tribal areas along the Gujarat-Maharashtra border.

The new hospital has been established within the existing Vyara General Hospital campus to allow medical services and patient treatment to continue without disruption while the new 800-bed facility is built.

The state government and the UNM Foundation are developing the larger project under a public-private partnership.

The overall healthcare hub in Vyara will include an 800-bed general hospital, a 150-seat MBBS medical college and a student hostel. The UNM Foundation is undertaking the project, estimated to cost Rs 910 crore.

The new facilities are expected to provide advanced treatment and emergency care closer to home for people from Tapi and border areas of Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Currently, patients in Tapi who need specialised treatment often have to travel about 75 km to Surat.

The inauguration was held as part of the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 25 years in public service. Patel dedicated the healthcare project to people in the region's tribal and rural areas.

Spread over a carpet area of 9,986 square metres, the transitional hospital has 317 beds, comprising 271 ward beds and 46 critical-care beds. Its outpatient department capacity has increased from around 700 to 1,200 patients a day, with 24 OPD rooms covering 17 clinical specialities.

The facility has four operation theatres, including three for major surgeries and one for Caesarean and maternity services. It also has an emergency minor operation theatre and a post-mortem operation theatre.

The critical-care infrastructure includes 34 ICU beds, 12 NICU/PICU beds and six emergency department beds.

Other facilities include advanced pathology and microbiology laboratories, a blood storage centre, X-ray and USG services, an eight-bed dialysis unit, a central sterile services department, a Kangaroo Mother Care room and an NRC ward.

The expansion also aims to bring medical education closer to home for tribal students through the proposed medical college.

Torrent Group Director Jinal Mehta said the UNM Foundation was undertaking the redevelopment and expansion of Vyara General Hospital in partnership with the Gujarat government under the PPP model.

"The inauguration of the Transitional Hospital and the foundation stone laying for the new UNM General Hospital mark a new chapter in healthcare for Vyara and the surrounding areas," Mehta said.

The UNM Foundation is the philanthropic organisation of the Mehta family, promoters of the Torrent Group.

It undertakes initiatives in healthcare, education, environment, art and culture. Its healthcare initiatives include the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad, UNM Children's Hospital in Kamrej, Surat, and the Sankalan Neuro Rehabilitation Centre in Ahmedabad.