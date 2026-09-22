BJP Organisational Role Is Responsibility, Not Designation: Haryana CM

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Sep 22 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday said that in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP),“an organisational position is not merely a designation but a responsibility towards public service and the organisation.”

He said the BJP's 46-year journey has been shaped by the dedication and resolve of millions of party workers towards nation-building. The ideology of serving the nation, he added, has continued from Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Saini urged party workers to take the message of PM Modi's 25 years of public service and good governance to the people. He was speaking at a programme in Panchkula to mark the assumption of office by Sunil Sen as the state President of the BJP's Backward Classes Morcha (OBC Morcha). The programme was presided over by BJP state chief Archana Gupta.

Extending his best wishes to Sen, the Chief Minister said the OBC Morcha should work to reach the last person in society and strengthen the organisation at the booth level. He noted that October 7 would mark the completion of 25 years of PM Modi's journey in public service and governance.

Saini said the Prime Minister's tenure as Chief Minister and Prime Minister has been a significant chapter of public life, marked by service, good governance and commitment to nation-building.

He added that PM Modi has transformed the concept of political power, making it a means of public service rather than personal comfort.

The Chief Minister called on party workers to actively participate in the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, which will be observed until October 17.

“It is the collective responsibility of the organisation and the government to ensure that the benefits of public welfare schemes and development initiatives reach the person standing at the last mile,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, state party chief Archana Gupta said that since PM Modi and CM Saini come from the OBC community, the community's role and responsibility within the organisation take on greater significance. She urged the OBC Morcha to strengthen the organisation in every Assembly constituency and across all regions, guided by the resolve of“Jahan Kam, Wahan Hum.”

She emphasised that organisational strengthening should remain a key priority for the OBC Morcha and called for greater participation by OBC community workers, along with panchs, sarpanchs, councillors and other public representatives, in the Morcha's activities, with outreach extending to the booth level.