Acer Unveils New Vero 16 Laptop Designed Around Repairability, AI-Powered Performance, And A Commitment To Reducing Environmental Impact

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The premium Acer Vero 16 redefines possibilities with a blend of responsibly sourced materials, significant repairability, and uncompromising performance Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The Acer Vero 16 is designed around longevity, repairability, and a commitment to reducing environmental impact throughout its lifecycle[1], with a MIL-STD-810H certified chassis that incorporates recycled materials and low-carbon aluminum[3]. Repairability is enhanced and expanded with removable I/O port covers, a detachable external hinge, and tool-free access latch on the bottom cover for streamlining upgrades and servicing. The device delivers uncompromising performance and all-day productivity with Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors with up to 180 platform TOPS, plus a 16-inch 3K OLED display.

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Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Acer announced the Acer Vero 16 (V16-I71 / V16-I71T), a premium laptop that incorporates responsibly sourced materials and significant repairability without compromising performance. Its design makes the device easier to repair and upgrade, while the chassis leverages recycled materials and low-carbon aluminum. Powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors, the Acer Vero 16 is a Copilot+ PC that delivers responsive performance and advanced on-device AI features for productivity, content creation, and entertainment. Combined with a stunning 16-inch OLED display and modern connectivity, the Acer Vero 16 delivers top-notch capabilities in a responsibly designed package.

“Sustainability should be built into every stage of a product's lifecycle-from raw materials all the way to packaging,” said James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, Acer Inc.“The Acer Vero 16 embodies this philosophy through its thoughtfully sourced materials and repairability-driven design, while delivering the AI-powered performance consumers expect from a modern PC.”

Upgraded with Repairability-First Design and New Aluminum Chassis:

Building upon Acer's legacy, the Acer Vero 16 is designed around a commitment to reducing environmental impact throughout its lifecycle[1]. It is the fourth generation Vero consumer laptop and offers several significant improvements over previous models. On the chassis, the top and palm-rest covers are now comprised of 50% post-industrial recycled (PIR) aluminum [2] and 50% low-carbon aluminum [3]. In addition, the bottom cover incorporates 60% post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic, while the display bezels uses 30% PCR plastic.

The Acer Vero 16 also demonstrates the company expanding its product design approach from 3R to encompass 4R-adding 'repairability' to reduce, reuse, recycle. It offers greatly expanded repairability features over the previous generation, redefining possibilities for laptop lifespans while aiming to reduce e-waste. The laptop offers a user-friendly visual guide engraved directly on it that assists repairs and upgrades. The access latch on the bottom cover enables easier, tool-free access to internal components, and both the battery and SSD are replaceable by users themselves. The hinge on the Acer Vero 16 is designed to be detachable from the chassis for facilitating easier repairs, while the removable I/O port covers on both sides simplify removal and repairs. For extending repairability to upgradeability, the device is designed to support processor upgrades for at least two generations.

Acer's commitment to reducing the device's environmental impact extends to the device's coating and finish on its MIL-STD-810H certified chassis. The Acer Vero 16 employs a solvent-free powder-coated finish, which reduces VOC emissions while providing superior wear resistance over conventional paint, enhancing durability and longevity.

As with the previous generation, the Acer Vero 16 ships in 100% recyclable packaging[4] made from recycled materials.

Powerful Performance, OLED Visuals and All-day Productivity:

The Acer Vero 16 is powered by up to an Intel Core Ultra X9 processor 388H with up to 180 platform TOPS. It offers an energy-efficient hybrid architecture that helps balance high performance with a 71 Wh battery and smooth operation. Product configurations will include up to a 16-inch 3K OLED WQXGA+ display for vivid visuals, up to 32 GB of LPDDR5x memory, and up to 512 GB of SSD storage. A 5MP IR camera with a built-in privacy shutter supports clear images during video calls, while adding an extra layer of security.

This practical laptop makes it easy to connect the devices and accessories people rely on every day with an SD card reader, HDMI® 2.1 with HDCP for external displays, and two Thunderbolt 4 ports. Two USB Type-A ports add flexibility, including one USB 3.2 Gen 1 port and one faster USB 3.2 Gen 2 port with power-off charging for powering accessories even when the laptop is turned off. Intel Wi-Fi 7 delivers high-speed, reliable connections for staying productive on the go.

The backlit keyboard features Acer MyKey, a customizable hotkey that launches apps and opens websites or Windows features with a button press. Dual anti-vibration speakers deliver crisp, high-quality audio and minimize unwanted vibrations and noise for improved sound performance.

Powerful AI Tools:

As a Windows 11 Copilot+ PC with on-device AI, the Acer Vero 16 offers intelligent AI-powered features for working, creating, and communicating more easily. Unique Copilot+ PC features like Click to Do[5], Cocreator, Live Captions with translation, and Windows Studio Effects help simplify everyday tasks, spark creativity, enhance video calls, and make content more accessible, bringing a more personalized and productive Windows 11 experience to the laptop.

Intelligent Acer AI solutions support working smarter, collaborating more effectively, and getting more from the device. Productivity-enhancing features make everyday tasks effortless, which include instant QR code scans, AI image generation, adjusting video playback speed, and magnifying small text or images. Acer PurifiedView improves video conferencing with AI-powered camera enhancements, while Acer PurifiedVoice with AI Noise Reduction helps deliver clearer communication by minimizing background noise and supporting external microphones and headsets. In addition, AcerSense can be accessed via a dedicated hotkey for quick control of performance modes, battery and storage optimization, system monitoring, and AI-powered collaboration tools.