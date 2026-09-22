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Acer Unveils New Vero 16 Laptop Designed Around Repairability, AI-Powered Performance, And A Commitment To Reducing Environmental Impact
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The premium Acer Vero 16 redefines possibilities with a blend of responsibly sourced materials, significant repairability, and uncompromising performance Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
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The Acer Vero 16 is designed around longevity, repairability, and a commitment to reducing environmental impact throughout its lifecycle[1], with a MIL-STD-810H certified chassis that incorporates recycled materials and low-carbon aluminum[3].
Repairability is enhanced and expanded with removable I/O port covers, a detachable external hinge, and tool-free access latch on the bottom cover for streamlining upgrades and servicing.
The device delivers uncompromising performance and all-day productivity with Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors with up to 180 platform TOPS, plus a 16-inch 3K OLED display.
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