Khalifa Fund Participates In Al Ain Future Business Forum 2026 To Empower Entrepreneurs And Drive Enterprise Growth In Al Ain Region

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, September 2026: Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development is participating in Al Ain Future Business Forum 2026, organised by the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) at ADNEC Centre Al Ain on 23–24 September 2026, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region. The participation forms part of Khalifa Fund's ongoing efforts to support the growth of Emirati enterprises and strengthen the entrepreneurship ecosystem across Abu Dhabi. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Khalifa Fund's participation highlights its approach to supporting entrepreneurs in Al Ain through an integrated ecosystem that brings together capability development, specialised advisory support, financing and strategic partnerships. This approach responds to the needs of enterprises at different stages of development and supports their growth and expansion. The Forum also provides an opportunity to engage directly with entrepreneurs and enterprise owners and raise awareness of the programmes and services offered by Khalifa Fund and its partners.

H.E. Mouza Obaid Al Nasri, CEO of Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, said:“Al Ain plays a central role in Khalifa Fund's efforts to expand the impact of entrepreneurship across Abu Dhabi. Through our participation in the Forum, we continue to support entrepreneurs at different stages of their journey, while enabling first-time entrepreneurs to transform their ideas into sustainable enterprises through training, financing, advisory support and capability development. By working closely with our partners across government, the private sector and knowledge institutions, we are expanding opportunities for entrepreneurs and strengthening their access to customers, markets and investors.”

As part of its participation, Khalifa Fund will showcase the programmes and services available through MZN Hub Al Ain, one of the Fund's key initiatives dedicated to supporting entrepreneurs in the region. MZN Hub Al Ain provides a range of services and facilities, including co-working spaces, business accelerators, innovation labs, a podcast studio and a Technology Transfer Office that supports research and development, intellectual property and the transformation of innovative ideas into products. It also offers programmes and events designed to develop entrepreneurial capabilities while fostering connections and knowledge exchange across the entrepreneurship community.

Khalifa Fund is also participating in the Forum's sessions and discussions, which bring together entrepreneurs, investors and representatives from the government and private sectors to explore the opportunities and challenges associated with establishing and developing enterprises and to strengthen collaboration among stakeholders across the entrepreneurship ecosystem.

Strategic partnerships are also a key pillar of Khalifa Fund's participation in the Forum, helping broaden the expertise and opportunities available to entrepreneurs. During the Forum, Khalifa Fund will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Emirates Businesswomen Council to support women entrepreneurs and develop their capabilities, strengthening their participation in the entrepreneurship ecosystem and supporting the development of their enterprises.

Khalifa Fund's participation in Al Ain Future Business Forum 2026 reflects its commitment to delivering tangible economic impact in Al Ain through the development of Emirati enterprises that are sustainable, competitive and capable of growth, while expanding their presence in markets across the UAE and internationally.

About Khalifa Fund:

Khalifa Fund is an independent, non-profit organisation under the Government of Abu Dhabi focused on entrepreneurial development. Its mandate is to develop and foster a culture of entrepreneurship, encourage innovation, and provide support and assistance through a balanced ecosystem for micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in the UAE.

The Fund was established in 2007 under Law No. 14 of 2005 and its amendments, in implementation of the vision of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan