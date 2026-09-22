MENAFN - Mid-East Info) With new industrial air handling units now costing upwards of $100,000, manufacturing plants are looking for ways to delay major capital equipment purchases. Cortec® has released new field data showing how targeted water-based coating systems can stop active corrosion and keep existing air supply units running for an additional 10 years at a fraction of replacement costs. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Corrosion Control in Paint Shop Air Supply Systems:

A prime example of coatings vs. replacement done right is the case of an automaker with more than 100 rooftop air intake units for compressed air paint sprayers. These air supply units can cost anywhere from hundreds of dollars to more than 100,000 dollars apiece and were showing signs of corrosion on galvanized steel surfaces. The automaker wanted to delay replacement by five to 10 years and decided to try a water-based Cortec® anticorrosion coating system.

Extending Ventilation Service Life with Water-Based Anticorrosion Coatings:

One of the first steps was to passivate corroded areas with CorrVerter®, a water-based rust converting primer that adheres well to corroded surfaces where galvanization has failed. Galvanized surfaces that were still intact were primed with VpCI®-373, an adhesion-promoting wash primer for galvanized steel and other plated surfaces. The final coat was VpCI®-395 Aluminum, a two-part waterborne epoxy coating designed for harsh indoor environments and tinted with a metallic finish. The automaker who used this system was able to wait another ten years before replacing the air supply houses, reportedly saving an estimated millions of dollars in early replacement costs.*

Asset Life Extension Through Corrosion Mitigation:

Air supply houses and other metal fixtures may suffer from a variety of corrosive attacks throughout their lifespans. Even assets made with corrosion-resistant metal alloys may sooner or later become victims of airborne moisture or chlorides entering the ventilation systems or harsh chemicals and fluids pervading the internal manufacturing environment. Whatever the case, regular inspection is critical to understanding the condition of the assets and gauging the need for preventative maintenance, restoration, or replacement. If the problem is caught soon enough, odds are better that an interim measure such as protective coatings may be enough to significantly delay the progression of deterioration.

Delay Equipment Replacement with Protective Coatings:

Facility upkeep is a full time job that is critical for uninterrupted plant operations. Maintenance teams can keep overhead costs down by proactive inspection and preventative maintenance, introducing anticorrosion coatings where appropriate to stall the progress of corrosion and reduce facility maintenance expenses. If you see rust appear on fixtures that are not yet budgeted for replacement, be sure to consider anticorrosion coatings as a possible cost-saving alternative. Contact Cortec® for detailed advice on your specific corrosion and coating application needs: .