Dataflow Group Acquires NEAC To Create Global Pathways For Healthcare Professionals

Strategic move strengthens DataFlow's commitment to globally mobile healthcare talent and marks the company's first step into the United States market

September, 2026: DataFlow Group, the world's leading Primary Source Verification (PSV) company, today announced the acquisition of NEAC Medical Exams Application Center Inc. (NEAC), a globally recognized specialist in medical licensing exam application services for nurses and healthcare professionals. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting

The acquisition brings together DataFlow's unmatched network of over 100,000 Issuing Authorities across more than 200 countries with NEAC's nearly two decades of experience as a pioneer in licensure pathway advisory, guiding healthcare professionals through the complex licensing pathways required to practice internationally - including in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, and across the Middle East.

Scaling NEAC's Impact Through DataFlow's Global Platform

Since its founding, NEAC has helped more than 100,000 nurses and other healthcare professionals secure licensure in the USA, UAE, UK, Saudi Arabia, Australia, and beyond. Under DataFlow's ownership, NEAC will now be positioned to scale that impact globally - drawing on DataFlow's extensive network of governments, regulators, and healthcare employers, its trusted relationships across the credential verification ecosystem, and its technology infrastructure, including its TrueProfile career companion and pathway platform.

“This acquisition is about accelerating what NEAC has already built. By combining their deep expertise in exam application services with DataFlow's global reach, relationships, and technology, we can help many more healthcare professionals move confidently across borders and into the careers they've worked so hard to earn,” said Sunil Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, DataFlow Group.

A Deeper Commitment to Globally Mobile Healthcare Professionals

The healthcare sector remains one of the most in-demand and internationally mobile workforces in the world, with demand for verified, licensed healthcare talent growing across every region. This acquisition reflects DataFlow's long-standing commitment to supporting that mobility on a truly global scale - from the Middle East to the United States, and every market in between.

Notably, the acquisition of NEAC marks DataFlow's first direct step into the United States market, opening a new chapter in the company's international growth strategy and its ambition to support healthcare professionals at every stage of their global licensing journey.

Expanding NEAC's Reach: Beyond the Philippines, Beyond Licensure Advisory

Today, NEAC's licensure pathway advisory primarily serves Filipino nurses and healthcare professionals pursuing opportunities in the United States, Australia and New Zealand, and the Middle East - markets that remain central to its work. With DataFlow's backing, NEAC will scale this expertise well beyond Filipino nationals, extending its applicant-first advisory model to healthcare professionals from a broader range of countries, while adding new destination countries and expanding the range of services on offer.

“NEAC has built extraordinary trust with healthcare professionals over almost two decades, and that trust is the foundation we intend to build on. Our vision is to combine NEAC's applicant-first approach with DataFlow's verification expertise and global infrastructure to create a seamless, end-to-end journey for healthcare professionals - from credential verification to licensure to employment. This is just the beginning of what NEAC and DataFlow can achieve together,” said Amit, Chief Strategy Officer, DataFlow Group.

The Way Forward:

DataFlow's vision for NEAC is to preserve and elevate the personalized, applicant-first service that has defined its reputation, while layering in DataFlow's global infrastructure, verification technology, and institutional relationships to unlock new markets and new possibilities for healthcare professionals worldwide. Together, DataFlow and NEAC will continue investing in the tools, partnerships, and pathways that make it easier - and more trustworthy - for talent to move across borders.

About DataFlow Group:

DataFlow Group is the world's leading Primary Source Verification (PSV) company, trusted by governments, regulators, and organizations across more than 200 countries and territories. With a network of over 100,000 Issuing Authorities, DataFlow provides credential verification, background screening, and immigration compliance solutions that safeguard trust across the healthcare, education, engineering, and finance sectors. Headquartered in Dubai, UAE, DataFlow is the trusted partner behind the credentialing of globally mobile talent worldwide.

About NEAC:

NEAC Medical Exams Application Center Inc. is a globally recognized medical licensing exam application specialist, with roots dating back to 2002 and formally established in 2007. NEAC has assisted more than 100,000 nurses, therapists, and medical coders in achieving licensure across the USA, UAE, UK, Saudi Arabia, Australia, and more than a dozen other countries, offering end-to-end support through exams including NCLEX, HAAD, DHA, and NMC.