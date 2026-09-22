Beyond Meta, Cathie Wood's ARKG Loads Up On These 4 Biotech Names



ARKG bought about $4.5 million of IONS, $3 million of VCYT, $2.6 million of BEAM and $1.9 million of SCTX.

The ETF sold roughly $2.5 million of 10x Genomics. ARK made a $37 million bet on META across ARKK, ARKW and ARKF ETFs.

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest piled into technology and biotech stocks on Monday, adding Meta Platforms (META) alongside four biotech firms, Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS), Veracyte (VCYT), Scribe Therapeutics (SCTX) and Beam Therapeutics (BEAM), while trimming its exposure to 10x Genomics (TXG).

ARKG bought about 100,240 Ionis shares worth about $4.5 million, 74,880 Veracyte shares valued at nearly $3 million, more than 102,560 Beam shares worth roughly $2.6 million, and around 67,740 Scribe shares valued at $1.9 million. Meanwhile, the ETF sold just over 31,600 shares of 10x Genomics, worth roughly $2.5 million.

At the time of writing, IONS gained 1.5%, SCTX shares were up 3%, BEAM edged 0.4% higher, while VCYT declined 0.5% in pre-market trading.

Biotech Catalysts In Focus

The Ionis purchase follows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) approval of Zanvastro for Alexander disease earlier this month. The rare genetic disorder damages the nervous system. It marked the company's first independently launched neurology drug. Ionis also has several late-stage programs, including ION582 for Angelman syndrome, another genetic disorder.

Beam recently reported updated Phase 1/2 data for BEAM-302 in alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency. The protein deficiency can cause lung and liver damage. The study showed durable gene correction through 18 months of follow-up.

Scribe is testing its CRISPR-based STX-1150 in a Phase 1 study for lowering LDL cholesterol, with initial human data expected in the first half of 2027. Veracyte expanded its cancer diagnostics portfolio last week by acquiring Convergent Genomics and its UroAmp bladder-cancer testing platform.

ARK Makes $37M Bet On META

The biotech purchases came alongside another sizable bet on Meta Platforms (META) across three ETFs, namely the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), the ARK Next Generation Technology ETF (ARKW), and the ARK Blockchain & Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF).

ARK bought roughly $37 million of Meta shares Monday, including $23.2 million through ARKK, $9.6 million through ARKW and $4.1 million through ARKF.

Meta shares surged more than 11% on Monday, before climbing 1% higher in pre-market on Tuesday, as investor enthusiasm grew around its new Muse AI assistant. The app has climbed to the top of Apple's U.S. App Store, while Stratechery analyst Ben Thompson said Muse could pose a greater strategic threat to leading AI labs such as OpenAI and Anthropic than previously thought.

Retail's Take On ARK Buys

Retail sentiment around IONS on Stocktwits remained 'bullish' over the past 24 hours, while sentiment for SCTX, VCYT and BEAM trended into 'bearish' territory.

Among the biotech stocks ARK bought on Monday, SCTX is the best performer and the only stock up this year, surging nearly 30%. VCYT and BEAM stocks are down in the single digits, 2% and 7%, respectively, while IONS has crashed around 43%.

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